Beta-Glucan Market Analysis, Statistics and Forecast to 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2022 -- The beta-glucan market is estimated at USD 403.8 million in 2020; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% to reach USD 628.3 million by 2026. The growing demand for healthier alternatives that do not have any adverse effect on the body along with shifting consumer preference towards healthier ingredients will drive the market demand and growth of beta-glucan globally.



By source, the grains and cereal segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the beta-glucan market.



One type of fiber that has gaining attaention lately is beta-glucan, which is a glucose polymer found in the cell walls of cereals such as oats and barley among others. Cereal beta-glucans are dietary fibers primarily found in oats and barley, and are considered to have several positive effects on body. This include lowering the postprandial glucose response and the improvement of blood cholesterol levels.



Cereal is considered as the largest source of beta-glucan. Oats and barley form the major sources as they contain the highest amount of beta-glucan. One and a half cups of cooked oatmeal or three packets of instant oatmeal provide 3 g of beta-glucans; 1 cup of cooked pearl barley contains approximately 2.5 g of beta-glucans. Cereal beta-glucans generate viscosity within the intestinal tract, which is thought to be the main mechanism of action responsible for their positive health effects further boosting the use of cereal and grains as one of the major sources for the beta-glucan market.



By category, the soluble segment is estimated to grow at a higher growth rate in the beta-glucan market.



Soluble beta-glucan is found in a significant amount in fruit, vegetables, oats, barley, and pulses, such as beans, lentils, and peas. It is a healthy ingredient and is used for its benefits that improves the gut health of an individual. It forms a gel in the intestine that helps in slowing down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates, especially glucose. Beta-glucan also help in keeping blood sugar levels steady, preventing dips at certain intervals which cen be life-threatening for geriatric population. Soluble beta-glucan fiber can be found in good amounts in oats that itself is a large carrier of good cholesterol that prevents oils getting reabsorbed into the bloodstream, thereby lowering the risk of heart or liver diseases.



By application, the dietary supplements segment is projected to grow at the fatsest CAGR in the beta-glucan market until 2026.



The rise in awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of dietary supplements and the increase in the number of health-conscious customers have been the two key factors that have triggered the demand for beta-glucan in dietary supplements. In the pharmaceutical industry, some dietary supplements play an important role in the treatment of several diseases and also play an active role in health maintenance.



Moreover, athletes and other sports personnel view dietary supplements as performance enhancement products. Beta-glucan has gradually grown from a healthy ingredient to a necessity in the soluble fiber product range. Hence, the usage of beta-glucan in dietary supplements has grown in demand worldwide.



The increasing demand for fortified nutritional food & beverage products in the Asia Pacific countries, drive the regions growth rate at a higher pace.



The application of beta-glucan is expected to increase at a faster pace due to the increasing demand from consumers in the Asia-Pacific region which is also expected to grow at one of the fastest rate. The processed food industry in the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing growth, owing to the changing lifestyles of customers. The food & beverage market in the Asia-Pacific region is currently undergoing a dramatic transformation in response to rapid urbanization, diet diversification, and the liberalization of foreign direct investment in the food sector.



Key players in this market include include major players such as Cargill Inc (US), Tate & Lyle Plc (UK), Kerry Group Plc (Ireland), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Frutarom (Israel), Garuda International Inc (US), Ohly GmbH (Germany), Milliporesigma (US), Super Beta Glucan (US), Lesaffre Human Care (France), Kemin Industries (US), Angel Yeast Co Ltd (China), Biotec BetaGlucans AS (Norway), AIT Ingredients (France), Biorigin Zilor (Brazil), Ceapro Inc (Canada), Specialty Biotech Co Ltd (Thailand), Alltech Life Sciences (US). These major players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.



