Beta-Glucan Market Worth $734 Million by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2023 -- The beta-glucan market is expected to grow from USD 501 million in 2023 to USD 734 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.9%. The market growth is driven by the rising demand for natural food additives, the use of beta-glucan in pharmaceutical tablets and capsules, and the increasing use of beta-glucan in cosmetic products for better emulsification.



According to the market report, the yeast segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period 2023-2028. Yeast is commonly used in industrial fermentation processes for producing various products such as bread, beer, and biofuels. Yeast strains used in industrial production are often optimized for growth rate, including the production of beta-glucans.



The dietary supplement segment is expected to grow the fastest among the various applications during the forecast period 2023-2028. The demand for dietary supplements containing beta-glucan has increased due to modern lifestyles, which impact immune health and overall well-being. Moreover, beta-glucan has been recognized as a potential ingredient for products that support healthy aging.



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period 2023-2028, with advancements and product developments in beta-glucan food, beverages, industrial, and healthcare products driving the market. Local Asian companies are expanding their product portfolio to generate high revenues, and the growing area under cultivation in countries like China and India is likely to drive regional market growth.



Major players in the beta-glucan market include Tate & Lyle PLC, Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM NV, International Flavors & Fragrances INC., and Merck.



