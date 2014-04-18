Fast Market Research recommends "Beta-Glucans Industry - Nutritional and Market Insights" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- This forecast report on Beta-Glucans covers an in-depth analysis of Beta-Glucan ingredients manufacturers and ingredients characteristics in relation to raw material use and extraction methods. The report investigates health benefits of Beta-Glucans and their regulatory status. The use for this ingredient category for food and beverage products is discussed and product case stories are presented. The report presents an outlook for the future of Beta-Glucans within the food, beverage and dietary industry as well as associated consumer product sectors use and demands.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
To provide a comprehensive insight on the Beta-Glucan ingredient category and to identify the key trends that will drive growth in Beta-Glucan choices and product applications in the coming years.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Recent changes in regulatory approved claims are boosting the prospect for the ingredient and are clearly identified as an innovation focus for product manufacturers.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides food and beverage industry decision makers a global understanding of Beta-Glucans as well as an outlook on the future of this component. This report provides analysis of the world's leading players operating in the Beta-Glucans market, the key ingredients occupying major shares, and gives a clear insight and commentary on the recent developments and trends.
Key Features and Benefits
Beta-Glucans key benefits within Food and Beverage Products, and industry usage potentials.
Ingredient industry players and strategies on Beta-Glucan ingredients.
Production Issues and key market leaders of Beta-Glucan ingredients.
Key Market Issues
This forecast report on Beta-Glucans covers an in-depth analysis of Beta-Glucan ingredients manufacturers and ingredients characteristics in relation to raw material use and extraction methods. The report investigates health benefits of Beta-Glucans and their regulatory status. The use for this ingredient category for food and beverage products is discussed and product case stories are presented. The report presents an outlook for the future of Beta-Glucans within the food, beverage and dietary industry as well as associated consumer product sectors use and demands.
Acquisitions and health claim investments for Beta-Glucan manufacturers shaping the future winners of this category.
Using Beta-Glucans across many food and beverage product types allows a broad marketing and sales platform for the ingredient.
Key Highlights
Beta-Glucan ingredients key benefits within Food and Beverage Products, and industry usage potentials.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AIT Ingredients (A part of Soufflet Group), Algal Scientific Corp, Anderson Global Group (Glucan Corp), Aureo Co Ltd, Biorigin ingredients Ltd, Biotec Pharmacon, Biothera Inc., Cargill Health and Nutrition, Ceapro Inc., ConAgra Mills, DKSH Holdings, DSM Nutritional Products (CreaNutrition AG), EcoNugenics Inc., Embria Health Sciences, Fazer Group, Fibona Health Products GmbH, Frutarom Ltd, FutureCeuticals Inc., Garuda International, Immunomedic, Ingredion (GTC Nutrition), J Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH, Kitozyme, Lallemand Bioingredients, Leiber GmbH, Lesaffre Human Care, Lyckeby Culinar AB, Macrocare Tech Ltd, Maypro Industries LLC, Naturex Inc., NutraGenesis LLC, Ohly (ABF Ingredients), Optipure Inc., PolyCell Technologies, PPM Ingredients, Scoular Company, SunOpta Inc., Tate and Lyle (Biovelop International AB), Valens International
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