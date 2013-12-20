Beta Safety Systems Launches New E-Commerce Site to Make Purchases Easier Than Ever

Farnborough, Hampshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Individuals who work at height are required by law to wear safety gear, but the difference between meeting a minimum legal standard and giving workers confidence in high quality equipment can make all the difference to their productivity. Beta Safety Systems (www.betasafetysystems.com) have been providing the best quality, competitively priced safety gear for those working at height for years, and has recently redesigned their website to an e-commerce format which will make their products easier than ever to buy for a broader range of clients (www.betasafetysystems.com/products_and_services.aspx).



The online store now has a gallery of products listed under fall protection, bespoke façade, inspection and maintenance, training, PPE and rescue equipment, with each collection having a high quality image of every product that can be clicked through for a detailed product description, price, and ordering information.



The categories can be accessed from the header menu or from the sidebar with drop-down menus to allow individuals to quickly find the type of equipment they are looking for and minimize search time. The site also features location information of physical branches, testimonials and information on the team.



A spokesperson for Beta Safety Systems explained, “The new site format has been designed to allow us to begin moving more and more of our business online. This is in response to consumer demand, as more and more clients wish to be able to make their purchases online. The e-commerce format works well for us as it provides a comprehensive showcase of our solutions as well as maximizing buyer convenience, so we are excited by the possibilities moving forward. New products are being added all the time, so it is best for clients to check back regularly.”



About Beta Safety Systems

Beta Safety Systems are recognized experts in providing fall protection and bespoke access solutions for those working at height. They have worked with many companies and organisations that such as University of Southampton, Bowmer and Kirkland, Sir Robert McAlpine and Marchwood Power Station. Their core belief is that confidence is what is needed when working at height, and can help clients find solutions that will exceed expectations and create the level of confidence that all teams under a client’s responsibility deserve. For more information, please visit: http://www.betasafetysystems.com/