Beta-Thalassemia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total prevalent population of Beta-thalassemia in 6MM was 14,191 in 2017.

2. The total prevalent cases for Beta-thalassemia were highest in Italy, followed by the United States and Germany.

3. Endocrine complications and Osteoporosis was found in the majority of patients with Beta-Thalassemia.



Key benefits of the report

1. Beta-thalassemia market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Beta-thalassemia epidemiology and Beta-thalassemia market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Beta-thalassemia market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Beta-thalassemia market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Beta-thalassemia market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Beta-thalassemia market.



Beta Thalassemia is a genetic disorder which is inherited in an autosomal, recessive fashion. The clinical manifestations seen in patients are severe anaemia, abnormal haemoglobin and buildup of iron in the body. Being a genetic disorder, there is no specific treatment for Beta Thalassemia and the treatment regimen mainly focus on delaying progression of the disease and relieving the symptoms.



The main complication from frequent blood transfusions is iron overload, as the human body lacks a method of excreting excess iron. Iron accumulation, particularly in the heart, liver, and pituitary gland, can lead to heart failure, cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma, hypothyroidism, hypoparathyroidism, hypogonadism, diabetes, and growth failure. Iron chelation therapy is the primary method of both treating and preventing iron overload. The primary goal of chelation is to maintain iron balance in the body by excreting excess iron through urine or faeces. Thus, owing to the symptomatic treatment in the target patient population, the current market of Beta Thalassemia covered in the report solely focuses on the market revenue generated by iron binders/chelators.

There are some iron chelators used in iron chelation therapies, namely: Deferoxamine (DFO), Deferiprone (DFP) and Deferasirox (DFX). These are either given alone or in combination, Desferal (deferoxamine mesylate USP), developed by Novartis.



Desferal is indicated for the treatment of acute iron intoxication and of chronic iron overload due to transfusion-dependent anaemia. Desferal can promote iron excretion in patients with secondary iron overload from multiple transfusions—as may occur in the treatment of some chronic anaemias, including thalassemia. Besides, it can be given by intramuscular, subcutaneous, and intravenous routes of administration.



Novartis developed Exjade (Deferasirox), which is an oral iron chelator approved by the US FDA in 2005. It is a member of a new class of tridentate iron chelators, the N-substituted bis-hydroxyphenyl-triazoles. Metabolism and elimination of deferasirox are primarily by glucuronidation followed by hepatobiliary excretion into the faeces. Approved in more than 70 countries including the US and Europe, Exjade is the first once-daily oral iron chelator approved for use in patients with chronic transfusional iron overload who have a wide range of underlying anaemias.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Beta-thalassemia treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1 LentiGlobin BB305

2 PTG-300

3 ACE-011 (Sotatercept)

4 Mitapivat

5 IONIS TMPRSS6 LRx

6 VIT 2763

7 Emeramide

And many others



The key players in Beta-thalassemia market are:

1. BlueBird Bio

2. Protagonist Therapeutics

3. Acceleron Pharma

4. Celgene Corporation

5. Agios Pharmaceuticals

6. Ionis Pharmaceuticals

7. Vifor Pharma

8. EmeraMed

And many others



Table of contents

1 Key Insights

2 Executive Summary of Beta Thalassemia

3 SWOT Analysis for Beta Thalassemia

4 Beta Thalassemia Market Overview at a Glance

5 Beta-thalassemia Disease Background and Overview

6 Beta-thalassemia Epidemiology and Patient Population

7 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Beta Thalassemia

7.1 The United States

7.2 EU5 Countries

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 France

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 Spain

7.2.5 The UK

7.3 Japan

8 Beta-thalassemia Treatment and Management

9 Case Study

10 Unmet Needs

11 Beta-thalassemia Marketed Products

11.1 Desferal: Novartis

11.2 Exjade: Novartis

11.3 Ferrirpox (deferiprone): Apotex

11.4 ACE-536: Acceleron Pharma/Celgene Corporation

12 Beta-thalassemia Emerging Therapies

12.1 LentiGlobin BB305: BlueBird Bio

12.2 PTG-300: Protagonist Therapeutics

12.3 ACE-011 (Sotatercept): Acceleron Pharma/Celgene Corporation

12.4 Mitapivat: Agios Pharmaceuticals

12.5 IONIS TMPRSS6 LRx: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

12.6 VIT 2763: Vifor Pharma

12.7 Emeramide: EmeraMed

13 Other Promising Candidates

13.1 OTL-300: Orchard Therapeutics

13.2 ST-400: Sangamo Therapeutics/Sanofi

13.3 CTX001: CRISPR Therapeutics/Vertex Pharmaceuticals

14 Other Products in the News

14.1 DST-0509 : DisperSol Technologies

14.2 ATIR201: Kiadis

14.3 Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation/ Novartis

14.4 EDIT-301: Editas Medicine

14.5 Global Blood Therapeutics/ Syros Pharmaceuticals

15 Discontinued Therapies

15.1 LJPC-401: La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

16 Beta Thalassemia: 6 Major Market Analysis

17 Beta-thalassemia Market Outlook by Country

17.3 Germany Market Size

17.4 France Market Size

17.5 Italy Market Size

17.6 Spain Market Size

17.7 The UK Market Size

18 Market Access and Reimbursement Landscape

19 Market Drivers

20 Market Barriers

21 Appendix

22 DelveInsight Capabilities

23 Disclaimer

24 About DelveInsight



