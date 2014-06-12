Bethall Introduces Its New Social Sports Predic-Tions Network

Stockholm, Sweden -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Stockholm-based startup Tamio AB has launched today its new social sports predictions network bethall.com specifically for all the sports enthusiasts all over the globe. Bethall is providing an interactive platform for all sports fans where they can publish and share their predictions, advices, statistics and information regarding soccer.



Bethall unites the experts and enables them to publish and sell their predictions and share news and previews in all the European and International matches to their network of "Followers". Each prediction can be published for free or for a commission that the expert defines.



Taking advantage of enriched real-time statistics, users can find the right experts in every country and league, follow them to stay up-to-date on their latest news and rebet to get their predictions and analyses.



In Bethall’s interactive gaming platform, the better a user plays the higher he ranks. Players with the best scores are listed as “Experts” and gain exposure to a global audience. The ranking of top score players constantly change according to their form, which assures all users only to buy the hottest predictions from several experts, achieving this way a higher trust. Every user can enter the “Experts” status by playing smart.



“We combine the ideas of Facebook’s global community and Twitter’s follower-model to provide interaction gaming for sports enthusiasts”, says Tamio’s co-director, Dimitrios Doiranlis, in his interview on the ICE 2014, Europe’s biggest e-gaming exhibition. “Why to search for advice and buy subscriptions in different platforms, countries and specialists when you can have experts for all leagues who prove that they are right by having a top score on Bethall.”



About Tamio AB

Tamio AB, is a startup based in Stockholm that wants to make the sports betting community more social and interactive. Its founders bring over 20 years combined experience in the software and internet industry to the company, having worked for some of the biggest names in the industry. The company is comprised of a team of experienced professionals in fields such gaming, sports betting, social media, media and marketing. Their vision is to make Bethall a global gaming platform and the one stop place for everyone to find predictions, previews, advices, analyses and news for all sports events around the world.



For more information, please visit: www.bethall.com.



Media Contact:



Tamio AB

Georgios Panagiotou

georgios@bethall.com

Stockholm, Sweden