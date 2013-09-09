Bethesda, MD Based Premium Holistic Chiropractor, Dr. Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP Unveils Virginia www.SpaDayEmpire.com Event to Be Co-Hosted by "Tony Robbins" and "Xocai"

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- It’s estimated that 3 million people in the United States – or one in 133 people – suffer from celiac disease, but many are unaware. While gastrointestinal problems are symptoms that often accompany the condition, many celiacs and people with non-celiac gluten sensitivity may have good digestion but experience growth, skin, skeletal, reproductive, neurological, psychological or other disorders. Scoping the Competition - Higher End "no gluten ingredient" Chocolates Pure, unsweetened chocolate, made by liquefying roasted cacao beans and containing nothing but those roasted beans, should be completely gluten-free. But pure, unsweetened chocolate also doesn't taste very good. It's the combination of chocolate and cocoa butter (like pure chocolate, a product of the cacao beans), sugar, milk (in some cases) and other ingredients that make "chocolate" such a taste sensation. And those other ingredients are where any gluten-related problems are introduced. (Source)

http://adampaulgreen.com/the-whole-truth-about-xocai-gluten-free-fine-chocolate-review-is-sweet-news-for-arkansas-residence-suffering-with-gluten-intolerance/



Stress-Less Living Expo sponsored by Tony Robbins Team, Xoçai & Dr Stéphane Provencher

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4J1LBTgIHwE



Stress-Less Living Expo (October 4-5, Falls Church, VA)



Take a day off! The purpose of the day is to spend time for oneself and to remember that not only are they worth it, but everyone deserve the best in all areas of their life! Dr. Stepheme Provencher will be co-hosting this event with Tony Robbins team & Xoçai Healthy Chocolates. Call them today! (571) 248-0695



Gainesville Holistic Health Center (Whole-listic Healing)

8006 Crescent Park Drive

Gainesville VA 20155

(p) 571-248-0695; 0895

(f) 571-248-0964



Come and be pampered with spa services, sample & learn why non-GMO and gluten-free products help promote a healthier lifestyle, Admission will be free and there will be many workshops to help empower oneself with knowledge for them to share with others. To learn more about this event visit their website at: www.drstephane.com At Gainesville Holistic Health Center they are here to serve the community and hope that the extended hours will make it more convenient for those who work during normal business hours. They will be opened on the following Saturdays. Please contact the office for an appointment. New patients are also accepted during this timeframe.



http://www.drstephane.com/



August 31st 9 a.m. – noon

September 14th 9 a.m. – noon

October 12th 9 a.m. – noon



Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP was born in Quebec, Canada and received his B.S. Degree in Medical Biology from the University of Québec at Trois-Rivières. Dr. Stéphane went on to attend Logan College of Chiropractic, where he earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree with honors in 2007. He is fluent in French and English. While at Logan College, Dr. Provencher’s numerous honors included the Dean’s List, the Health Center Achievement Award, the Clinical Assistant Award and Who’s Who among students in American Universities and Colleges. He has studied extensively at the postgraduate level earning Whiplash Certification, Craniopathy Certification, Pediatric Certification and Kinesiotaping Certification.



ABOUT US

Dr. Stéphane is an avid researcher, having completed more than 11 senior research projects at Logan College, including research on Sacro Occipital Technic® (SOT® Methods), which he currently uses in his practice. He has submitted three articles for publication in scientific journals which one was publish in the JVSR in 2009. In collaboration with Dr. Joseph F. Unger, Jr., he developed information on ADHD and Autism for use by chiropractors and their patients wishing to learn more about the disease and the multiple treatment modalities available through chiropractic and related natural therapies.



http://www.drstephane.com/operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam(at)adamPaulGreen(dot)com.