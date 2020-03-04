Betrayal in Benghazi--the Damning Evidence with Major General Paul Vallely on Making Life Brighter Radio

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- In Part II of Betrayal in Benghazi, General Vallely will explain the entire theater of the macro and microcosm behind the set up that sabotaged American personnel, September 11, 2012. Claiming to have solid evidence of the players, and the cover-up that ensued, Major General Paul Vallely will explain the ramifications on US troops and the United States going forward.



With evidence on the players behind the set-up, General Vallely explains a greater landscape and how the players who ignored the call for help, may yet find themselves held accountable for senseless killings.



Join us this Thursday for a riveting reveal of the Betrayal in Benghazi and why that may affect upcoming elections.



