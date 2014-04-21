Betta Marquee Launches Range of Marquee Special Offers to Encourage New Clientele

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Outdoor events are more popular in Australia than perhaps anywhere in the world and with such amazing weather it’s easy to understand why. Outdoors, and especially in public spaces, it can be hard for individuals and businesses to establish a definite presence, but marquees provide an affordable, flexible and easy to operate solution to that problem. Betta Marquee is an Australian company that specializes in the manufacture, sale and hiring of a vast range of high quality marquees and associated accessories, and has recently released a whole new round of special offers aimed at small businesses and entrepreneurs.



The company offers marquees in Sydney on all scales, from three by three meters to three by six meters, with start tents and even caravan annexes on offer to provide comprehensive answers to all their customers’ needs. These marquees can even be decorated with the branding of the company, sponsorship logos for sports teams and more to enhance visibility and touch points.



In addition to offering marquee sales and custom printing, the company also offers hiring solutions that are ideal for events, parties, weddings and more, allowing Australians to take advantage of the amazing weather and still provide respite and shade.



A spokesperson for Betta Marquee explained, “We have created a Betta Marquee market stall starter kit that allows people to establish a portable trading presence to take their products on tour, ideal for the increasingly popular start up and pop up market. We decided to discount our feather banner collections so that roadside businesses to could easily and quickly increase their visibility, and offer free delivery on our star tent so that those trying to get attention for their events can do so at short notice. The aim was to ensure that businesses of all scales could come to us for all their business needs, and even find their perfect leisure solutions.”



About Betta Marquee

Betta Marquee carries a complete collection of top quality outdoor marquee and pop up tents for every occasion. They have a variety of different gazebo types to meet various needs, whether clients are looking for a party hire for one day or a large promotional marquee tent that a company or organisation will use for many years. For more information please visit: http://www.bettamarquee.com.au/