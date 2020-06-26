Better Adhesion and Permanence on Non-Porous Surfaces to Boost Market Growth of Continuous Inkjet Inks

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- Product differentiation has become a key strategy for the brand owners to differentiate their products from the competitors. Consumer awareness has raised the importance of product packaging and labelling. Product labelling has become an integral part of packaging and establishing communication with the customers. Thus, brand owners of various industries including food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, electronics & electricals and others are using continuous inkjet inks for labelling their product packages. Continuous inkjet inks can withstand extreme climatic conditions and this feature expands their application. Continuous inkjet inks have features such as quick drying, superior depth, reliability, and consistency. Continuous inkjet ink does not clog the system which enables smooth functioning of the printers and minimizes hindrances during operations.



Key Takeaways of Continuous Inkjet Inks Market Study



Food Industry are the key end-users of Continuous Inkjet Inks and account for of 39.8% in the global market by 2030.



Glass among the other substrates is anticipated to clock a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2020-2030.



The glass substrate is expected to witness growth of 1.91x of its value by 2030.



Water-based inks estimated to account for nearly 9% of the global market, and reach US$ 229.1 Mn in 2030. This can be primarily attributed to the consumption and availability of water-based inks.



East Asia is estimated to have an incremental opportunity of US$ 61.5 Mn by 2030 and is likely to reach market value of US$ 131 Mn by 2030. The reason for the same can be the presence of large number of ink manufacturers in the region.



In North America region volume is forecasted to grow by 1.4X during 2020-2030. Absolute $ opportunity in North American market is forecasted to be US $ 28 Mn during 2020-2030.



The Pharmaceuticals segment amongst the other end use industries is estimated to account for 22.9% of the market share. The segment is expected to witness a growth of 1.59x in terms of market value by 2030.



"Key strategies adopted by most key players is continuous focus on innovation and technological advancement. Manufacturers are coming up with ink solutions such as UV curable inks for the inkjet printers. This would enhance the print quality and prevent it from degrading due to UV rays. The UV curable inks also provide enhanced life to the inkjet printers. This has led to attracting customers by innovating and turning challenges into opportunities." says an FMI analyst.



Continuous Inkjet Inks Market Landscape



Linx Printing Technologies, Eastman Kodak Company, Sun Chemical and Videojet Technologies, Inc. are the top players in the Continuous Inkjet Inks market. Furthermore, Kao Collins Corporation, IIMAK, Tritron GmbH, Needham Inc, Jet Inks Private Limited, Palco Industrial Marking & Labeling, Inc., Printjet USA and Squid Inks are prominent players in the Continuous Inkjet Inks market. The Tier 3 players in the market hold 40-55% in the global Continuous Inkjet Inks market. In conclusion, key players contribute almost 1/4th of the global market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Continuous Inkjet Inks market



The businesses across the globe are experiencing losses and challenges due to global pandemic COVID-19. Regionally, United States accounts for a significant consumption of continuous inkjet ink across the globe. United States being the most affected region by coronavirus is projected to get recover quite slow compared to other nation owing to the present economic condition. Europe is the second most affected region by coronavirus outbreak and the second largest consumer of continuous inkjet ink. Italy, Spain, France, Germany and United Kingdom being the most effected countries are set to experience sluggish growth till situation gets in control. However, disruptions in import-export due to pandemic situation have decreased the availability of raw material supply which is a biggest challenge for manufacturers.



Continuous Inkjet Inks Market Report



Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global Continuous Inkjet Inks market, analysing historical demand from 2015-2019 and forecast statistics for 2020-2030. The study reveals growth projections on the Continuous Inkjet Inks market on the basis of inks (water-based inks, solvent based inks, UV curable inks and phase change inks), substrate (paper, plastic sheets, glass, metals and others), end use (food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, electronical & electronics and others) and across seven regions.



