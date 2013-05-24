Better Business Bureau Recognizes Vanderford Air with Winner of Distinction Award

Dickinson, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Vanderford Air received the Winner of Distinction Award at the Better Business Bureau Awards for Excellence luncheon held Wednesday, May 8 at the Westin Galleria. This was Vanderford Air’s first time to be recognized by the BBB for service excellence.



The BBB Awards for Excellence recognizes businesses and non-profits for their achievements and commitment to overall excellence and quality in the workplace. Proceeds from the event help fund the BBB Education Foundation which educates consumers about scams and fraudulent business practices in the Greater Houston area.



When asked what it means to Vanderford Air to receive this recognition, Robert Vanderford, states “We work hard to provide top notch service to our customers and clients and it is an honor to be recognized for our efforts.”



To find out more about Vanderford Air please visit: http://www.vanderfordmechanical.com



Contact

Robert Vanderford

Robert@vanderfordair.com

281-557-2665