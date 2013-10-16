Pacific Kitchens Celebrates Another 3 Years Without Complaint

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Consumer watchdog group The Better Business Bureau recognizes that custom cabinets experts Pacific Kitchens have gone over three years without having a single consumer complaint lodged against them.



Pacific Kitchens is happy to be lauded yet again by the BBB, who also have given them an A+ overall rating. The rolling list does not signify that it has only been three years since a complaint has been lodged, but rather that is the only set of data that the BBB makes publically available. According to their mission statement, the Better Business Bureau exists to be a resource to turn to for objective, unbiased information on businesses that believe in celebrating marketplace role models.



Pacific Kitchens is known as a role model in the world of kitchen remodeling in San Diego, where they have been a premier provider of cabinet refacing services for years. In addition to cabinets, Pacific Kitchens remodels counters, faucets, and other facilities in kitchens and bathrooms both.



At http://www.pacifickitchens.com/, customers can schedule consultations, read more about the refacing process, and see pictures of Pacific Kitchens past projects. You can also speak with a Pacific Kitchens representative directly by calling 858-277-0701 in the San Diego area or toll free (800) 660-0701, or you can visit their showroom, located one block East of the 805 at 7208 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard in San Diego.



About Pacific Kitchens

Pacific Kitchens serves the entire greater San Diego area including Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, and Poway and are known as “San Diego’s Kitchen Cabinet Refacing Specialists.” In addition to their A+ BBB rating, they’re a three-year running Angie’s List Super Service Award winner and were voted “Best Cabinet Refacer” in the San Diego Union-Tribune’s 2010 and 2011 “San Diego’s Best” awards.