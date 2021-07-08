Better Choice Cleaning Offers Premium Commercial Cleaning and Janitorial Services in Houston, Texas

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2021 -- Better Choice Cleaning provides a variety of cleaning services in Houston, Texas. These include janitorial services, post-construction clean-ups, office cleaning, power & pressure washing, window cleaning, carpet cleaning, burnishing floor, floor stripping & waxing, and more. Their cleaning team is composed of a president, floor crew, supervisors, and a cleaning crew. All their staff is specially trained, so they constantly offer their customers quality services. In addition, Better Choice Cleaning is open to recruiting individuals with expertise in cleaning services for residential and commercial buildings.



Responding to a query, Better Choice Cleaning's spokesperson commented, "At Better Choice Cleaning, our president is the only cleaning company president who visits and works with the cleaning crew to monitor and ensure an effective work is being done. The president of our cleaning crew has experience of about fifteen years in the field, and with this, we can improve the skills of our cleaning crew, which in turn yields for our customer satisfaction in our cleaning projects. Moreover, our supervisors are simply charged with the task to verify every cleaning detail in your location".



At Better Choice Cleaning, their staff members are taken through training exercises, and all members are made to participate actively. In addition, the cleaning company has a team of floor men who handle the cleaning of facility carpets, including strip, polish, and clean floors. Their office is open from Mondays to Saturdays between 8:30 am to 5 pm. Hence, individuals or businesses that intend to get commercial cleaning services in Houston can get in touch with Better Choice Cleaning at the given timeframe.



The spokesperson further added, "A janitorial service involves more than for an individual just to tidy up your facility. It requires a professional team with the most appropriate equipment to attain your preferred results and improve your facility's aesthetics for staff and customers. At Better Choice Cleaning, we are well-equipped with standard tools to deliver satisfactory services. Some of our tools include burnishers, power washers, buffers, and many more".



Better Choice Cleaning is also a trusted provider of janitorial services in Houston, TX. They ensure to deliver well-timed and top-notch services, as they possess a professional staff, high-end equipment, and a track record to prove their attention to providing quality services. Their services are provided for offices, educational institutions, construction crews, warehouses, real estate agents, among others. Better Choice Cleaning also has online recommendations from consumers on Yelp and an A+ rating with the BBB. Customers interested can book their cleaning services through their website.



About Better Choice Cleaning

Better Choice Cleaning is a quality-driven company that has been in operation since 2008. They provide a wide range of premium cleaning services for homes, offices, and Houston, Texas. The company specializes in residential cleaning, commercial cleaning, janitorial services, among others. Individuals or offices in search of cleaning services in Houston, TX can reach out to Better Choice Cleaning.



Contact Information:



Better Choice Cleaning.



4232 Mangum Rd,

Houston, TX 77092, United States.

Phone: (832) 561 0359.

Email: info@betterchoicecleaning.com

Website: https://www.betterchoicecleaning.com/