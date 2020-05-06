Better Choice Cleaning Providing Efficient Janitorial and Cleaning Solutions in Houston

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Many companies nowadays outsource one or many facets of their janitorial work and office cleaning needs. Better Choice Cleaning provides such companies with a wide spectrum of janitorial solutions while saving its clients' time and money. The service provider has more than 10 years of experience in offering janitorial solutions for offices, medical facilities, churches, schools, retail stores, and industrial buildings. Better Choice Cleaning has a team of professional office cleaning technicians that are trained in traditional and earth-friendly practices.



While attending a recent business conference, the spokesperson of Better Choice Cleaning informed, "We offer versatile cleaning solutions to our residential and commercial clients. In addition to day porters and evening janitorial solutions, we specialize in floor care solutions, including but not limited to stripping and waxing, scrubbing and recoating, and buffing. We also provide carpet cleaning, window cleaning, and power washing solutions while even handling our clients' repair needs. Apart from that, our janitorial solutions include paper products and cleaning supplies used to maintain our clients' facilities."



For businesses trying to find janitorial service in Houston, TX, Better Choice Cleaning ensures to develop mutual trust before it begins to work with them. The service provider delivers high-quality cleaning solutions through the right people, the right tools and materials, and the right track record of serving what its clients exactly need. From construction crews and real estate agents to warehouses, Better Choice Cleaning works with clients from almost all industries. The service provider discusses the unique requirements of each client to deliver custom solutions.



The spokesperson further asserted, "A janitorial service provides more than just a person to clean one's facility. It provides them with a team that has all the right equipment to accomplish the goals they set out and to make their business look beautiful in the eyes of their customers and employees. At Better Choice Cleaning, we are also fully equipped with carpet cleaners, power washers, buffers, burnishers, and more. Our clients do not need to worry about buying or maintaining new equipment."



Better Choice Cleaning comes highly recommended by consumers on Yelp, and it features an A+ rating with the BBB. The service provider offers top cleaning services in Houston, Texas at cost-effective rates. Better Choice Cleaning provides a custom quote based on the particulars of each client's business. With its janitorial solutions, the service provider creates a better work environment for its client's employees and a better place for their customers to do business with them. From office cleaning and pressure washing to post-construction cleanups, Better Choice Cleaning offers all kinds of janitorial solutions.



About Better Choice Cleaning

Better Choice Cleaning is a leading provider of top-grade cleaning solutions for homes, industries, and offices. Whether its clients are looking for maids in Houston or affordable janitorial solutions, they get it all at Better Choice Cleaning. The service provider offers a wide range of solutions, including bathroom and bedroom cleaning, kitchen cleaning, floor stripping and waxing, grout cleaning and treatments, carpet cleaning, power washing, graffiti removal, and window cleaning.