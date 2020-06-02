Better Choice Cleaning Services Is the Best Bet for Availing Professional Maid Services in Houston

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2020 -- Better Choice Cleaning Services is a contract cleaning specialist keeping quality as the measure of performance. The company is comfortable working in residential and commercial settings across Houston, ensuring clean and inviting premises to live and work in. With a team approach based on total quality, unrivaled results for all requirements and schedules are ensured. The emphasis is on ensuring contribution from each crew member towards the success of each job, big or small. The crews are trained to do the job quickly without sacrificing quality, and take instructions for clients and respond to their questions, promptly and politely.



The spokesperson at Better Choice Cleaning recently stated, "Better Choice Cleaning is licensed, bonded and insured full-service contract cleaning company for Houston. We are committed to providing tidy and hygienic living and working spaces where Houstonians can breathe easy. Like any contract cleaner, we clean, sanitize, and spruce up premises, making them fit for families, staff, and clients. But we just come up with a few perks that make us cut above the rest. We offer well targeted and streamlined solutions at prices that are affordable for all. We meet any schedule, provide fine customer service, and work on any premises as per the client's brief."



As one of the top cleaning services in Houston Texas, Better Choice Cleaning has a vast service portfolio, comprising home cleaning, commercial cleaning, carpet cleaning, window cleaning, and post-construction cleanup, janitor, and maid services. The company has the technological excellence for quick and effective cleaning with state of the art equipment, such as buffers, burnishers, carpet cleaners, power washers, and other cutting edge equipment for quick and effective cleaning. Over the years, Better Choice Cleaning has received a high percentage of repeat and referral business, A+ rating with the BBB, encouraging reviews on Yelp, Manta, Angie's List, MerchantCircle.com, and Buzz File, along with several prestigious awards.



The spokesperson further stated, "Better Choice Cleaning comes across as the leading option available for Houstonians searching for maids in Houston. Unlike other maids in Houston, we are a full-fledged, 50-member strong team of maids ready to transform any premises. All our maids experienced, well trained, agile, courteous, and background screened. We deploy two of them to each site to handle any cleaning challenge, head-on. Be it a bedroom, living room, kitchen, or bathroom, our maids keep each nook and cranny of the house spick and span."



The maids scrub and sanitize sinks, place dishes in the dishwasher, clean surfaces, and outside of appliances and inside of the microwave in the kitchen. In the bathroom, the maids scrub and disinfect toilets, tubs, showers, sinks, and counters. Other chores, such as dusting the furniture, miscellany items, windowsills, and ceiling fans, along with trash removal, vacuum cleaning of carpets, polishing furniture, and mopping floors are also catered to. Better Choice Cleaning has an easy and quick online appointment scheduling process in place for customer convenience.



About Better Choice Cleaning Services

Better Choice Cleaning Services is an award-winning cleaning company in Houston. The company's scope of work includes home cleaning, carpet cleaning, power and pressure washing, window cleaning, and post-construction clean-ups. Better Choice Cleaning receives a deluge of customers that look for janitorial service in Houston TX near me.