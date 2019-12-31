Better Choice Cleaning Services Is the Best for Maid Services in Houston

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2019 -- Better Choice Cleaning Services ensures clean, hygienic premises for Houstonians to live and work. The cleaning company is widely relied on for quick and efficient residential, commercial, and industrial cleaning across Houston and its environs. At the core of Better Choice Cleaning is a highly professional team ready for any challenge. Each member is background screened and trained in innovative cleaning technologies and techniques. The team reaches the site with the right tools and performs the job speedily without cutting corners on quality. They respond to the client's questions politely, take instructions readily, and maintain the client-worker relationship.



The spokesperson at Better Choice Cleaning recently stated, "We are the better cleaning service in Houston. Why? Well, the answer lies in our approach and skills. We have what it takes to keep any premise spick and span while upholding the established norms in service delivery. Our methods are safe on people and planet, which is a big plus for Houstonians who value both, the safety of their loved ones and the environment. Despite setting standards in quality, we maintain highly competitive pricing. After all, tidy spaces need not be a luxury."



Better Choice Cleaning delights proprietors with an extensive array of specialized services. From home cleaning, office cleaning, floor stripping and waxing to carpet cleaning, power and pressure washing, window cleaning, and burnishing floor, the company caters to it all and more. Proprietors also count on Better Choice Cleaning for professional janitorial services for any premises, big or small, residential or commercial. The company also works in close liaison with builders and developers to clear construction sites of post-construction debris. The professionals invest themselves fully into each task, ensuring quick and efficient outcomes.



On Maid Services, the spokesperson stated, "Better Choice Cleaning is the leading source for availing maid service in Houston. Our maids ensure clean working and living environments just like any maid. However, we back our maid service with a few perks that set us apart. Unlike other maids operating individually, we are a 50-strong team up for any cleaning challenge. Our maids are experienced, skillful, friendly, and background screened. We deploy two maids to each client to ensure faster output and better service. The maids carry steam cleaners, scrubbers, buffers, power washers, and powerful vacuums to get rid of the toughest messes."



The maids visit the site on time and get on with the task at the earnest. They perform all cleaning chores and leave the site tidy and sparkling. Dusting, sweeping and mopping, carpet cleaning, polishing, furniture steaming, window cleaning, and appliances inside and out - no task is left unattended. Thanks to Better Choice Cleaning's competitive pricing, hiring maids in Houston is easy on the pocket.



About Better Choice Cleaning Services

Since the year 2008, Better Choice Cleaning Services has been the leading cleaning company in Houston. The company specializes in office cleaning, carpet cleaning, power and pressure washing, floor stripping and waxing, window cleaning, burnishing floor, and post-construction clean-ups. Professional janitor and maid services are also provided. Be it apartment cleaning in Houston or commercial cleaning services in Houston, Better Choice Cleaning approaches each assignment with focus and precision.



Contact Information:



Better Choice Cleaning Services

4232 Mangum Rd, Houston

TX 77092, United States

Phone: (832) 561-0359

Email: info@betterchoicecleaning.com

Website: https://betterchoicecleaning.com/