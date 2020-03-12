Better Choice Cleaning Services Offering Specialized Apartment Cleaning Services at Competitive Prices

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- Better Choice Cleaning Services is a well-knit unit committed to cleaning. The team invests itself fully into any cleaning assignment in residential, commercial and industrial settings across Houston. For each assignment, they take a team approach based on total quality. Every aspect of cleaning is meticulously planned and executed for unrivaled results. The team stays abreast of the latest cleaning trends and technologies to keep pace with quality standards appreciated globally. Each team member is on-boarded after a thorough background screening and subsequently trained to handle any assignment as per the client's brief on time and budget.



The spokesperson at Better Choice Cleaning Services recently stated, "Cleaning is essential yet demanding. At Better Choice Cleaning Services, we help Houstonians enjoy spic and span living and working environments while skipping the challenges associated with cleaning. As we do all the spadework, they can create success and memories in a tidy and hygienic ambiance. We deliver the right service through the right people and the right equipment. Plus, our prices are always right, as we believe in striking a balance between quality and affordability. For these and more, we are a preferred source to get janitorial services in Houston and beyond."



Better Choice Cleaning Services stays significant in the cleaning market, primarily due to an extensive service portfolio. The company is trusted for floor stripping and waxing, carpet cleaning, power and pressure washing, window cleaning, and burnishing floor in any residential or commercial setting. Better Choice Cleaning Services also ensures professional janitorial and maid services tailored to the client's requirements, budgets and schedules. Equally impressive is the company's track record in clearing construction sites of post-construction debris. Better Choice Cleaning Services is well equipped with carpet cleaners, power washers, buffers, and other advanced equipment essential for quick and effective cleaning.



On apartment cleaning service in Houston, the spokesperson further stated, "Apartments can be tedious to clean. Let Better Choice Cleaning Services come to the rescue. We deploy highly trained people to take care of all apartment cleaning needs, big or small. From bedroom, living room, bathroom to kitchen, they'll clean the entire apartment the way it should be. For us, customer delight is paramount. We can adapt to any schedule to keep apartment owners at ease. We have an easy and quick process in place when it comes to scheduling an appointment. The client just needs to enquire online and we'll revert to him/her at the earliest."

The apartment cleaning service involves scrubbing and sanitizing sinks, placing dishes in the dishwasher, cleaning surfaces, and outside of appliances and inside of microwave oven in the kitchen. For bathrooms, the client can expect perfectly scrubbed and disinfected toilets, tubs, showers, sinks and counters for the ultimate in cleanliness and hygiene. The cleaning expert will also carry out tasks like dusting the furniture, miscellany items, windowsills, and ceiling fans, along with trash removal, vacuum cleaning of carpets, polishing furniture, and mopping floors.



About Better Choice Cleaning Services

Better Choice Cleaning Services is a full-service cleaning company with proven credentials in home cleaning, carpet cleaning, power and pressure washing, floor stripping and waxing, window cleaning, burnishing floor, and post-construction clean-ups. Presently, Better Choice Cleaning is the leading source for the best commercial cleaning services in Houston.