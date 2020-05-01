Better Choice Cleaning Serving Customers in Houston with Effective Facility Cleaning Solutions

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2020 -- Better Choice Cleaning is a versatile cleaning solutions provider for residences and commercial facilities. The contractor works with its customers to deliver the service that best fits their homes and their schedules. By always going the extra mile, Better Choice Cleaning ensures that each of its customers gets the service that is of high quality and budget-friendly for them. The contractor offers a range of cleaning solutions, from whole-house cleaning to kitchen cleaning, bathroom cleaning, bedroom cleaning, carpet cleaning, and move-out service item cleaning.



In a recently held public interview, the spokesperson of Better Choice Cleaning asserted, "Making arrangements for a home or apartment cleaning service in Houston should not take unnecessary time and effort. Standard residential cleaning is a relatively simple solution, and thus, scheduling an appointment for it should be simple as well. That is what we offer at Better Choice Cleaning. We ensure fast bookings, result-oriented solutions, and guaranteed client satisfaction. From start to finish, getting a facility cleaned by our experts is as easy as it can be."



Better Choice Cleaning cleans all the areas of apartments, from living rooms to study rooms. The contractor's range of solutions includes dusting all furniture, polishing furniture and dusting all miscellaneous items, along with the dusting of window sills and ceiling fans. The professionals from Better Choice Cleaning also take care of trash removal, carpet vacuuming, light switch dusting and sanitization, and floor mopping and sweeping. As part of apartment cleaning in Houston, the contractor even helps with equipment move-in and move-out.



The spokesperson also shared, "We are licensed, bonded and insured to serve the residents and industries. Our business holds several accreditations, including Angie's List, BBB Accredited Business, YellowBot, yelp, and Buzzfile. Our focus remains on delivering the right solutions by the right professionals and doing the right jobs using the right equipment consistently. We use a team approach based on total quality. We even offer one-time cleaning solutions under normal or emergency circumstances for construction sites and do the post-disaster cleanup."



For apartment cleaning in Houston, Better Choice Cleaning also provides the maid service. Such a solution helps in keeping its client's home spotless. The contractor employs more than 50 experts who are all experienced and valued members of its cleaning crew. These experts visit the client facility, ready to handle any cleaning challenge. Better Choice Cleaning supplies them all the advanced tools and equipment, from steam cleaners, scrubbers, and buffers to power washers and powerful vacuums, to get the job done.



About Better Choice Cleaning

Better Choice Cleaning offers top cleaning services in Houston, Texas. The contractor understands each client's requirements and accordingly provides appropriate cleaning and janitorial solutions for their offices and apartments. From restroom cleaning and disinfecting toilets to floor cleaning, pressure washing, steam cleaning, exterior cleaning, and building maintenance, Better Choice Cleaning does it all. Under its commercial cleaning solutions, the contractor handles cleaning work for all types and sizes of facilities, whether it is a small business or a very large corporation.