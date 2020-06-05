Better Customer Social Distancing with on the Fly Mobile

Doral, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2020 -- It all starts with just scanning a QR code to bring up the menu of the restaurant and its items for sale. Customers can take their time, carefully choose their items and make any special instructions, and pay for their meal without the need to hand over their debit or credit card. With OTF, it's super simple to have a meal delivered at homeand it also proves effective as a way to "call ahead" and have the order ready to be picked up when customers arrive.



Fewer workers need to be employed when consumers order food from their smartphones, and serving each table can be expedited, boosting productivity considerably.



About On The Fly POS

On The Fly POS is a point of sale app with a simple "Go Ahead, Touch It" focus. It is designed to be easy to use, yet provides a highly effective digital tablet system. The system integrates seamlessly with modern POS systems and includes features like easy payment processing, a user-friendly backend, email or printed receipts, and support for high-quality photos and video. For more information on our business POS app or to schedule a demonstration, visit our website or email info@ontheflypos.com.