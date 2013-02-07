Better Families Aims to Be Among Top 10 Martial Arts Schools in Miami

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Better Families¸ a martial arts school, has begun participating in Local10 News’ top ten contest, which ranks Miami’s most popular local businesses in several categories, including martial arts schools. Contestants are selected based on the number of votes they receive from participating Miami residents. Better Families has shared this goal on its blog:



"Even though other martial arts schools have started before, Miami Tae Kwon Do school is making a strong push to be in the top 10. Anyone associated with Better Families whether you’re blog readers, social media followers, students or friends and family of students you are encouraged to vote.



Every vote counts so that people can know how great our Tae Kwon Do program is. Everyone can vote everyday so don’t forget to vote on a daily basis. We have until March 10th for this contest to end so it’s best to stay at it. This contest shows how committed students, customers, followers, fans, employees and employers are of their business. Outside of voting, students and their families are welcome to leave a recommendation for Better Families."



About Better Families

Better Families is a Miami Tae Kwon Do school located on 5754 Bird Road in South Miami that has been in operation since 1989. Its mission statement is to promote fitness and self-discipline among families through the teaching of martial arts, namely the system of Tae Kwon Do developed by well-known martial artist Jhnoon Rhee. It applies a philosophical approach to martial that emphasizes not only physical strength but integrity, confidence, ethics, and academic performance.



Black Belts Schools of America has described the group as being “among America’s top most prestigious martial arts schools” and several of its instructors have received accolades, including its founder and director, Master Mary Beth Klock-Perez. Over 600 families have been served by the studio, which formally encourages the participation of beginners. In addition to selling sparing equipment, Better Families regularly provides birthday party services for children, and is offering weight loss programs for the holiday season.