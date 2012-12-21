Better Group Real Estate Founded a Non-Profit Foundation Aimed at Helping Kids Play Hockey

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Better Group Real Estate, a leading real estate company based in Calgary, Alberta, has co-founded a non-profit foundation called Calgary Hockey Hero’s Foundation aimed at helping families who lack the necessary finances to enable their children to play hockey. Company co-founder Randy Bett and foundation co-founder Gord Sears, have launched the said foundation in December 2012 with the support of several leading home builders.



To achieve the mission of the foundation, it encourages people to take a few moments in viewing its web pages to see what it does and how they can help. Calgary Hockey Hero’s Foundation has created a solution that does not request any money from the participants/hockey players/parents/organizers or their community to help it provide ongoing sustainable funding for deserving families and their kids who cannot afford the ever increasing fees.



“We don’t want your money … just your support!,” Sears points out.



The foundation has created a “Home Buying and/or Home Selling Referral Program” that will not cost any participating home buyer or seller anything to become one child’s “Hockey Hero”. Once a home is sold or purchased, one child’s hockey registration fees will be paid, including protective equipment if necessary. Realtors can also receive a referral by referring relocation clients or corporate clients.



“So, our success in helping deserving kids play hockey is up to the generosity of a home seller or home buyer – there is no increase in cost to them to participate and help these deserving kids, nor is there any savings to them if they don’t,” Bett said.



The first Founding Partner and Supporter and Hockey Hero is Johannes Van Leenen owner of Westview Builders in Calgary. Van Leenen says his company is proud to be associated with the initiative of the Calgary Hockey Hero’s Foundation and looks forward to having dozens of children play hockey in part due to his efforts and commitment to giving back to the community.



Better Group Real Estate says the Calgary Hero’s Hockey Foundation will absolutely make a difference in the lives of many kids, whose parents simply cannot afford the fees. It will also help in upholding the reputation of the company in the real estate industry even more.



Since Better Group Real Estate started in business, it has been receiving positive testimonials from clients due to its dedicated and reliable services.



“Randy and Chad not only helped us purchase four positive cash flowing properties in Red Deer and Calgary, they also went the extra mile after the sale to resolve outstanding issues. They are dedicated professionals-we would strongly recommend them to any investor.” - Lily and Dave Elie. Toronto, ON.



With the popularity and good reputation of Better Group Real Estate, Bett and Sears are confident many home buyers or sellers will step up and volunteer to become Hockey Heroes and support the Calgary Hockey Hero’s Foundation.



To find out more about Better Group Real Estate, contact Randy Bett by visiting www.BetterGroup.ca or the company’s address at 202-5403 Crowchild Trail N.W., Calgary, Alberta, T3B 4Z1. Interested individuals in this Foundation can also call 403-479-5660 or fax 403-208-0082. To know more about Calgary Hockey Hero’s Foundation, contact Gord Sears by visiting http://www.calgaryhockeyheros.com/. Interested individuals can also send messages to info@CalgaryHockeyHeros.com for more queries.