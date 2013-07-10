Better Health Delivers the-State-of-the-Art Commercial Playground Equipment

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Playground equipment should be sufficiently durable to withstand the ravages of weather and time. Better Health Fitness & Recreation, based in Brooklyn, New York, is a leading force in the playground, recreation, and fitness industry. The Better Health showroom situated in Brooklyn since 1977 showcases a wide range of equipment utilized in these fields.



Better Health delivers commercial playground equipment at competitive rates. The commercial playground models include play systems, play system components, swings, motion, and free-standing and wooden structures. All models of these types of equipment have unique features and designs. For instance, the SuperMax line offers the maximum strength with the accommodation of the maximum number of children.



According to the website of this company, “Better Health is the preferred vendor to municipalities, school districts, health clubs, camps, hotels, institutions, correctional centers, spas, country clubs, condominiums and corporate fitness centers”. The commercial playground system offers play system components such as slides, tunnel links, music makers, bridges & ramps, panels, climbers, and roofs, decks & signs in addition to other components.



The gymnasium wall padding launched by Better Health offers shock absorption in conditions of high impact. Each of the pads is permanently fixed to a panel of size 3/8”. The foam is made with materials of high quality, and hence it is durable as well as flame retardant. The pad is also covered with laminated vinyl material that comes to 18 ounces.



As regards sauna equipment, Better Health also offers assembly in the Tri-state area. The models covered under this category include portable sauna, outdoor sauna, custom cut sauna, far infrared by helo sauna, panel-built sauna, and prestige stand-alone sauna. Indoor flooring-Dri-Dek Tiles are also produced by Better Health. This is an interlocking floor system that is self-draining. The tiles are manufactured from virgin Oxy-B1 polyvinyl chloride, which is resistant to chemicals and flame.



All the products delivered by this company are heavy duty, durable and strong as testified by their survival through Hurricane Sandy. For more details about commercial playground equipment from Better Health, see http://www.betterhealthfitness.com/shop/playground/commercial



About Better Health

