Better Health Offers ASTM and IPEMA Certified Commercial Playground Equipment

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Commercial playground equipment should be heavy duty and durable in order to ensure the safety of children. Strength and durability are a few of the many features of Better Health equipment. Better Health Fitness & Recreation, based in Brooklyn, New York, is a major producer of equipment in the playground, recreation, and fitness industry.



Various types of commercial playground equipment are offered by Better Health. These include wooden and free-standing structures, play system, play system components, motion and swings. The play systems comprise various types of playground equipment such as SuperMax, DuraMax, PlayMax – No-Deck and Horizons – No-Deck. The swings come in different models such as basic bipod swings, deluxe bipod swings, and premium tripod swings in addition to various systems of single bay and double bay swings.



Better Health offers competitive pricing on all its products. They provide the best value for money service on all its equipment. Besides, all products are guaranteed to be of high quality. As the website states, “Better Health is dedicated to providing our clients with the best value and service. We will do everything possible to make it easy for our customers to do business with us.” The company also provides professional advice to clients through its team of experts.



All the vendors of Better Health are ISO certified organizations. Hence only quality components are utilized in the making of products. The playground equipment of the company has been certified by the ASTM and IPEMA. In addition, staff members at Better Health include playground safety inspectors with certified credentials.



Gymnasium wall paddings are also produced by Better Health. These tiles are the suitable choice for pool and shower flooring, home and patio surfaces, and anti-fatigue mats. Moreover, saunas and indoor flooring dri-deck tiles are other specialized products delivered by the company. Assembly of saunas is also offered in the tri-state area.



The durability and strength of commercial playground equipment launched by Better Health are proven features. All these models of equipment were undamaged when Hurricane Sandy ravaged all areas. Hence there is no doubt about the heavy duty capability of Better Health products.



For more details about Better Health commercial playground equipment, visit http://www.betterhealthfitness.com/shop/playground/commercial.



About Better Health

Better Health Fitness & Recreation is a pioneer in the commercial playground equipment industry. Its showroom based in Brooklyn, New York features a comprehensive range of equipment that is the state of the art in the industry. The heavy duty and durable nature of Better Health equipment was proved further when it withstood the ravaging force of Hurricane Sandy. The company uses only quality components from ISO certified vendors for assembling its equipment. It is completely dedicated to providing premier service to all its customers.



Media Contact

Better Health

5302 New Utrecht Avenue

Brooklyn, New York 11219

Phone: 718-436-4693

Fax: 718-854-3381

URL: http://www.betterhealthfitness.com/shop/playground/commercial

http://www.betterhealthfitness.com/shop/gymnasium-indoor/wall-padding/wall-padding

http://www.betterhealthfitness.com/shop/sauna-a-steam/sauna

http://www.betterhealthfitness.com/shop/surfacing/indoor/self-draining-tiles/dri-dek-tile