Better Health Offers Basketball Equipment at a Reasonable Bargain

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- With its recently launched website, Better Health brings its fitness, recreation, and playground equipment closer to clients. Better Health is a leading company in the fitness and recreational equipment industry. It has been providing its services since 1977 in the Metro New York and New Jersey areas through its expansive showroom in Brooklyn.



The recreational equipment featured on the website includes basketball systems for both outdoor and indoor areas. There is a further provision for commercial or residential basketball fittings. Service seekers can browse the collection on the basis of either price, latest product or product name. Some of the products featured for commercial purposes are Portable Basketball Fan – Shaped System, Portable Basketball Acrylic System, and Portable Basketball Super Glass System. In case a customer is looking for a particular item it is also possible to use the search engine provided on the website.



The online catalogue is extensive in providing a clear idea as to the services and products offered by the company. The catalogue comes with an audio feature and allows interested clients to print out a copy of the catalogue. The website also offers a call centre facility to provide immediate assistance to its clients.



Better Health is a certified and approved supplier for the New York City School Construction Authority (SCA), New York City Board of Education (NYCBOED), New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), and the New York City Administration of Child Services (ACS). All equipment is IPEMA and ISO certified. Further, its services meet the ASTM and CPSC standards.



The staffs at Better Health are knowledgeable, and experienced. They are guaranteed to provide professional advice in selecting the right equipment suited to the fit space and budget of a particular client. The team includes a Certified Playground Safety Inspector (NPSI).



Better Health offers an optional white glove delivery service. This covers the shipping of the equipment, assembly and installation, along with the clearing up of all the packaging material. The aftermarket services include preventive maintenance, repair and reinstallation by company certified technicians at no cost to the customer.



The company covers a wide market and has catered to AESS, Alfred E. Smith School, City Island Library, and Urban Woman Retreat, among a host of others.



Computer Aided Drawing design (CAD) that are three dimensional (3-D) are created along with an elevated view for clear visualization. To assist customers in selecting appropriate products the website also features new and best selling products under the heading “Featured Products”.



For more information about fitness and recreational equipment visit http://www.betterhealthfitness.com/



About Better Health

Better Health was first established in 1977. Since then it has dedicated itself in providing its clientele with highly valued fitness, recreation and playground equipment at budget friendly prices.



Media Contact

Better Health

5302 New Utrecht Avenue

Brooklyn, New York 11219

Phone: 718-436-4693

Website: http://www.betterhealthfitness.com/