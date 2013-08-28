Better Health Offers Superior Surfacing Options

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Better Health is a company that is representative of the Fitness, Recreation, and Playground industry. It is committed to provide the finest value and service available in this field by offering professional advice, budget friendly prices, and by ensuring the quality of its products.



Although Better Health has been providing its services since 1977, it has only recently launched its website. The website promises that its dealers are all ISO certified and that playground equipment is ASTM and IPEMA certified, and so guaranteeing the exceptional quality of its products.



The surfacing options offered by the company are vast and for both indoor and outdoor areas. The choices for indoor surfacing are rubber tiles and mats, self draining tiles, and sports surfacing, while the options for outdoor surfacing include seamless (poured) and shredded rubber. Resilient tiles, which can be used both indoor and outdoors, are also available and come with the option to install if the client is willing to pay a little more.



Resilient tiles are made of recycled rubber and are believed to have a longer life span than any other surfacing. The top surfaces of these tiles are EPDM coated which serves as a UV protecting and helps to retain color and extend longevity of the tile. Resilient tiles require minimal maintenance and are shock absorbing and non toxic. The smooth slip resistant surface makes it ideal for playground and sport surfacing.



The online catalogue of the company is a comprehensive guide to the flooring options, equipment, and services offered. The catalogue includes many photographs and feature descriptions of products that are both attractive and functional. Clients are able to print out a copy of the catalogue if they wish to.



Further, the company has a blog that allows clients to acquire a clearer understanding of the products offered. There is also a search option that assists service seekers in searching specific information about the company products and services offered.



Better Health has completed over six hundred projects and includes names such as Allen Street Hotel, Beth Jacob Girls School, City Island Library, and Educational Housing.



To know more about the surfacing options available and the equipment provided by Better Health for fitness and recreational facilities visit http://www.betterhealthfitness.com/



About Better Health

Better Health is company in the forefront of the fitness, recreation, and playground industry. They provide sport and playground equipment and related services.



Media Contact

Better Health

5302 New Utrecht Avenue

Brooklyn, New York 11219

Phone: 718-436-4693

Website: http://www.betterhealthfitness.com/