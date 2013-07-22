Better Health Provides Durable and Strong Commercial Playground Equipment

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Better Health Fitness, Recreation and Playground offers different types of play structures and fitness equipment to residential and commercial customers. Commercial playground equipment of Better health consists of play systems and components, swings, motions, wooden and free-standing structures.



Customers can call for price details via the betterhealthfitness.com website. Better Health guarantees that their products are strong, durable and heavy duty. Servicing facility is also offered to customers by Better Health. Outdoor recreation equipment for basketball, trampolines and tennis can also be purchased through betterhealthfitness.com.



Shock resistant and durable Gymnasium Wall Padding is provided by Better Health. The website gives various features of gym padding. Custom logo printing on wall padding is another feature of Better health equipment. Customers will get this wall padding in 14 different colours. Potential consumers can search for the Projects Done link from betterhealthfitness.com in order to collect details on service quality and product standards. Aftermarket service offerings of this company consist of preventive maintenance and moving.



The website says, “All our vendors are ISO certified companies. This ensures quality components and the best products available. Our playground equipment is ASTM and IPEMA certified and our staffs include certified playground safety inspectors.”



Saunas and steam are also featured in the website of Better Health. Customers can purchase different types of Saunas through this website and the price will be provided on request. Financing facility is available from First Pacific Funding. Better Health provides Indoor Flooring Dri-Dek Tiles, which form a self-draining and inter-locking floor system. This flooring system is available in 12 different colours to customers. Other commercial playground systems featured in this website include DuraMax, SuperMax, Horizons – No-Deck, Playmax – No-Deck, play system components, Motion and Swings.



Vendors of Better Health are ISO certified, which ensures product and component quality. Assembly is offered for Saunas within the Tri-state area. Municipalities, schools, condominiums, corporate fitness centres, hotels, institutions and other organizations consider Better health as a good supplier of quality equipment. The website of Better Health offers assembly, installation and CAD design facility. Betterhealthfitness.com states that throughout the process, this company offers innovative ideas, solutions and guidance.



To get more information about commercial playground equipment, visit http://www.betterhealthfitness.com/shop/playground/commercial.



Details of Saunas are provided in http://www.betterhealthfitness.com/shop/sauna-a-steam/sauna.



For Gymnasium Wall Padding pricing details and queries, visit http://www.betterhealthfitness.com/shop/gymnasium-indoor/wall-padding/wall-padding.



For Indoor Flooring Dri-Dek Tiles, see http://www.betterhealthfitness.com/shop/surfacing/indoor/self-draining-tiles/dri-dek-tile.



About Better Health

Better Health Fitness & Recreation is considered to be one of the leaders in the recreation, playground and fitness industry. The Brooklyn showroom of Better Health has featured various types of equipment since 1977. The company with qualified personnel has an experience of more than 80 years in the field. A competitive pricing method with best value is the highlighted feature of Better Health services.



Media Contact

Better Health

5302 New Utrecht Avenue

Brooklyn, New York 11219

Tel: 718-436-4693

Fax: 718-854-3381

URL: http://www.bhplayground.com