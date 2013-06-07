Better Homes Complete Two Years in Muscat, Oman

Muscat, Oman -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Better Homes, a company that started operations over 20 years ago is a renowned name when it comes to realty agents in Middle East, today completed two years of operations in the city of Muscat in Oman. The company also celebrated the 43 percent sale of the recently launched apartments – Lamar Bausher. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are really happy to complete two years of operations in the country and hope to continue providing property services in the times to come as well.” He further added, “The period accompanied a number of great achievements including launching of landmark developments such as Jasmine, Qurum Hills, Rimal and Lamar to name a few.”



According to the experts of the field, the company has successfully established itself as one of the best real estate property management company in Muscat and a number of key reasons are believed to be the major factors behind the success. The company boasts of Qurum City Centre showroom and a comprehensive website that had a lasting impression during the company launch back in 2011. In addition, the company has also emerged as the preferred employer in the capital with high employee retention rate. Better Homes also invested in a fleet of branded vehicles that are a common site in the city and aided a lot in positive marketing and trust building.



When contacted Glenn Meek, the General Manager at Better Homes said “Over the last two years, Better Homes have sought to transform the service level and offerings for real estate clients, through innovatively placing the client's needs at the centre of everything we do. Creating a seamless experience for investors and homeowners has been our core objective. Our efforts have been very well received in Muscat and the combination of investment in customer service training and our Omanisation figures are contributing factors to the large growth we have witnessed. We are proud to say that 100% of our Showroom staff are Omani.” He further added, “It's a great achievement when our showroom team is complimented on their service and helpfulness by our clients. Add this ingredient of the showroom staff to the largest residential sales and letting team in Muscat just reinforces our success.”



About Better Homes

Better Homes is a real estate property management company that started operations in the year 1986 and is present in as many as six different countries in the present times. The company is one of the most respected and trusted brands in property and doing business in fields including residential property, commercial property and property management and associated services.



Website: http://www.bhomes.com/oman/

Contact Number: +968 246 99 855

Email: enquiries@betterhomes-oman.com

Address: Ground Floor, Qurum City Centre, Qurum, Muscat