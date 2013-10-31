Better Insulation Now Offers Dryer Vent Cleaning at No Cost with All Insulation Installs

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Better Insulation is now offering dryer vent cleaning without any extra cost through its sister company Dryer Vent Cleaner, with any insulation installation. The company has initiated this service as it reduces risk of fire and save homeowners’ money.



According to a spokesperson of the company, dryer vent cleaning is essential to get rid of any lint build up in the ductwork in the home. “We are now pleased to offer free dryer vent cleaning for homeowners with every attic insulation installation. It would come in handy for all customers since it improves the dryer's efficiency and reduces the risk of a dryer fire,” he says.



Better Insulation offers competitive pricing on blown in insulation installation and always provides fast free estimates. They even offer complete and thorough home inspection in order to initiate effective service. Expert home comfort specialists use advanced techniques and top quality loose or blown fill insulation that is most valuable for customers in terms of both money and value.



Jeff Angus, a representative of Better Insulation adds, “Adding more insulation to a home saves the home owner up to 30% through wasted energy, with offering the free dryer vent cleaning they can save even more plus be rest assured a dryer fire will not happen..”



Better Insulation offers premium insulation installation, preferring the best PROPINK insulation made in Canada by Owens, it's 73% recycled materials, guaranteed not to settle, pet resistant and non-combustible. Advanced blowing machines are ensure effective thickness to ensure the correct R-Value is achieved of R-50, soon to be R-60 in most of Canada.



With utility bills soaring sky high, it makes sense to upgrade/top up the insulation in your home. Upgrading attic insulation plays a major role in lowering utility bills, and improving the comfort inside the home. With the free dryer vent cleaning it really does make an amazing energy efficiency deal when Better Insulation is your installer of choice.



Stephen Cole, a recent customer says, “I am really looking forward to seeing my next utility bill following my recent attic insulation top up by Better Insulation. What was impressive was how my house felt instantly warmer once the job was done. I could not believe how much lint was removed from my dryer vent. I never knew such a service existed but glad it's been done as I feel much safer now.”



The company also offers effective Energy Audit, involving to checking the current R-value of the home, checking for any other areas of concern. Using a thermal camera any trouble spots can be identified, and solutions provided.



About Better Insulation

Better Insulation is Burlington Company with a strong reputation for customer satisfaction. To take advantage of this brilliant service and additional offers, simply call us now to book your FREE energy audit and see how we can help you save money for details, visit http://www.betterinsulation.ca/.