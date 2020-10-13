Better Leadership to Promote the Positives in Peace and Culture with Maureen Metcalf of Innovating Leadership and Special Guest Professor Mike Hardy

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- The interview airs live on VoiceAmerica's global network and is available on-demand within 24 hours: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2472/innovating-leadership-co-creating-our-future.



Better leadership, like peace, is a critical factor for human flourishing –with better leadership, societies can begin to address many of the sources of human insecurity- but often, just as with peace, we remain more aware of its absence than its existence. Mike Hardy, Founding Director of the Centre for Trust, Peace, and Social Relations at Coventry University in the UK, joins Maureen to discuss his current work, trends in democracy, and what leaders can do to make a difference through better leadership to create a more peaceful existence for all. This discussion includes concrete steps leaders and emerging leaders can take to improve their leadership effectiveness immediately.



The pace of change in the world is increasing exponentially and shows no signs of slowing. Leadership is evolving, and organizations require more and more innovative leaders to keep up. Many leaders update what they lead but not how they think about and act as leaders. They become outdated, and their stakeholders pay the price. This podcast focuses on helping leaders update their leadership skills.



About Mike Hardy

Professor Mike Hardy CMG OBE FRSA is Founding Director of the Centre for Trust, Peace, and Social Relations at Coventry University, UK. After a distinguished career, he returned to the academic world in 2011 as Professor of Intercultural Relations at Coventry University. Mike is active with UNESCO and the UN Alliance of Civilizations; he is currently the lead advisor to the World Forum for Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, the World Peace Forum in Indonesia, and directs the RISING Global Peace Forum at Coventry. Professor Hardy has been twice honored, awarded the OBE in 2001 for his peace-building work in the Middle East, and appointed a Companion of Honour of St Michael and St George in the Queen's Birthday Honours, June 2010, for his work internationally in Intercultural Dialogue. Mike is a trustee of The Faith and Belef Forum, the leading interfaith charity in the UK, and Board Chair of the US-based International Leadership Association.



About Maureen Metcalf

Maureen Metcalf – Founder, CEO, and Board Chair of the Innovative Leadership Institute is a highly sought-after expert in anticipating and leveraging future business trends. She helps leaders elevate the quality of their leadership and transform their organizations to create sustainable systemic outcomes. She has captured her thirty years of experience and success in an award-winning series of books used by public, private, and academic organizations to align company-wide strategy, systems, and culture with innovative leadership processes and practices. Maureen is a Fellow with the International Leadership Association.



About the Innovative Leadership Institute

The Innovative Leadership Institute helps elevate leadership quality across the world and works with those leaders to co-create a thriving future. Its work includes assisting leaders in identifying disruptive trends and developing strategies to transform themselves and their organizations to thrive now and in the future. https://www.innovativeleadershipinstitute.com/



About the Live Global Talk Radio Show, Innovating Leadership: Co-Creating Our Future

Innovating Leadership: Co-Creating Our Future features interviews with global business executives, thought leaders, and academics in a wide range of industries. Host Maureen Metcalf and her guests discuss their most pressing issues and the innovative approaches they have used to transform their challenges into opportunities – the art of the pivot. The podcasts provide an in-depth analysis of topics leaders need to understand and offer practical applications to immediately help listeners put what they learn into action.



About VoiceAmerica

