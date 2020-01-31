Better Nutrition Magazine Names Prevagen in "Best of Supplements" Award.

Madison, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- Better Nutrition magazine Prevagen, a supplement from Quincy Bioscience, in its "Best of Supplements" awards in the brain health category.



Prevagen is a supplement intended to promote brain health* with an active ingredient called apoaequorin, a substance that was originally discovered in jellyfish and has been clinically shown to improve memory and support brain function.* In a computer-assessed, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study, Prevagen improved certain aspects of cognitive function over a 90-day period.* Additionally, in a clinical trial, a subgroup of adults with mild, age-related cognitive impairment who took one Prevagen a day over 90 days were shown to improve in measurements related to memory.*



"We are pleased that Prevagen has been recognized for this outstanding award," said Tom Dvorak, vice president of sales at Quincy Bioscience. "Better Nutrition is an excellent source of consumer-driven health and wellness information, and we thank them for their acknowledgement."



Through its "Best of Supplements" awards, Better Nutrition has honored various high-quality supplements for more than a decade. To qualify for the award, supplements must have unique ingredients and formulations and be easily available to consumers. Prevagen fulfills these requirements with ease, thanks to the inclusion of apoaequorin as an active ingredient and its widespread availability in over 53,000 retail locations, including chain pharmacies and grocery stores. Also, supplements must be customer favorites in their categories, as determined by a survey of retailers.



About Quincy Bioscience

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Quincy Bioscience is a biotechnology company that focuses on discovering, developing, and bringing to market innovative technologies to support brain health in aging adults, with a specific focus on cognitive function and memory improvement.



About Better Nutrition

Better Nutrition is a monthly magazine owned by Active Interest Media that specializes in natural and alternative health solutions. This includes everything from supplements to beauty, nutrition, and mind body healing. The magazine's annual "Best of Supplements" award spotlights vitamins, minerals, and herbal remedies that stand out from the rest of the industry.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



Media Contact

Quincy Bioscience

contact person : Lizzie Bauer

Address with zip Quincy Bioscience

726 Heartland Trail

Suite 300

Madison, WI 53717

company phone : (888) 565-5385

company email : info@quincybioscience.com

website url : https://www.prevagen.com/