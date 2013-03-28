Better Pallet Practices Help Retailers Gain Efficiency in Retail Stocking

Falmouth, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Retail Handling Solutions (http://www.retailhandlingsolutions.com) is at the core of revolutionizing retail products handling. When retailers stock shelves, the process is time-consuming, labor intensive, and fraught with productivity road blocks and the potential for injury, product breakage, and customer inconvenience. Because of the size and weight of pallets, important safety factors have to be considered at all times. Retail workers (and customers) must pay attention to any loose components in the pallet rack system, and take the time to report any damage in the pallet rack frame; such frame damage could cause the pallets to fall. It is especially important to have highly visible warning signs if the pallet rack system is used in retail environments, such as wholesale centers, where the public is present.



James Galante, with Retail Handling Solutions, recently shared a presentation about Gaining Efficiency in Retail Stocking and specifically looked at how common practices with pallets are at the cause of injury. Manual loading and unloading of pallets continues to be one of the most common and most injury prone task in industry today, according to Galante.



In this important presentation, Galante also noted that as much as 40% of the time required unloading a pallet, can be spent walking around it! Back bending, back extension are serious issues and for the older worker or obese worker in retailing. He suggest that load positioners automatically function holding the top layer of goods in the 30” to 40” window, greatly reducing the bending and turntables eliminate having to walk around the pallet.



Retail Handling Solutions is proud to have Galante as part of the team. His expertise in assessing these retail challenges cannot be underestimated. Mr. Galante heads up the Engineering Committee responsible for the ANSI Standard MH29 - The safety standard for industrial scissors lifts and tilters. He is the immediate past Vice-Chairman on the Main Committee for ASME B20 - The safety standard for conveyors and related equipment. He has served twice as the Chairman of the LMPS (Lift Manufacturer's Product Section) a trade association of the Material Handling Industry of America (MHIA) and he chaired the VRC Sub-Committee (Vertical Reciprocating Conveyors) of the CSS (Conveyor & Sortation Systems) of the MHIA. He is a member of the ASME and in 2006 was appointed to the ASME Board on Codes and Standards. He is presently the Chairman for the EASE Council (Ergonomics Assist and Systems Equipment) a product council of the MHIA.



