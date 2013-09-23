Better Tomorrow Apps Launches New Mobile Application - Camera Block

Trencin, Slovakia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Average mobile phone have installed 15 - 30 applications that have camera permission and can be anytime misused to watch and spy on people. Camera Block is mobile application that allows you to disable and block your mobile device camera. By doing so all other applications installed in your device won’t have access to it. This simple and easy to use idea will help protect privacy especially in these days, when there is more and more ways to invade your device and your privacy.



“Does it make sense for alarm clock app to want permission to record video or take picture?”



Average android phone have installed 15 - 30 applications that have camera permission and can be anytime misused to watch and spy on people. Each of 15 - 30 apps can anytime take picture or recording video. Most of the apps has internet permission and can transfer recorded content to the world.



Camera Block is mobile application that allows you to disable and block your mobile device camera. App temporary turn off and block all camera resources (hardware and software) and disable access to camera to other apps and whole android system.



Main features:

- Protect privacy from spying through phone camera

- Block and disable phone camera by single click

- Multiple camera support (Front, Back, …)

- Shows list of apps with camera permission (Shows security threats, spyware, malware threats)

- Simple and clear design with 2 templates and multiple icon sets



Application was launched on September 19, 2013 as reaction on privacy issues of last months. Application is distributed in 2 versions. Free version is limited - the camera can’t be disabled between 18:00 – 22:00.



Camera Block support widest range of android SDK and phone versions with lowest battery consumption (Less than 0.1% of battery consumption on android 4.0+ and 2% on previous android versions).



About Better Tomorrow Apps

Better Tomorrow Apps is small and independent android development team consisting of one developer and one designer, team is currently located in central Europe (Slovakia). Camera Block is fourth application released by Better Tomorrow App team. Team start working and releasing since November 2012. Most successful app is “Spy your Love”, phone tracker for couples installed by 250.000 users and actively used by 30.000 couples.



Media contact:

Better Tomorrow Apps

android@bettertomorrowapps.com

Slovakia, Tren?ín

http://bettertomorrowapps.com



Homepage: http://bettertomorrowapps.com

Free version: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bettertomorrowapps.camerablockfree

Paid version: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bettertomorrowapps.camerablock

Gallery of application: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/euu583fshyjmzg1/yjJ-7bPwtm

Video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LtecHiRqeQc