BetterBody Foods Debuts New Cookbook, Nexus 7 Giveaway Contest

Lindon, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- BetterBody Foods, the company behind the popular Xagave Agave Nectar, is releasing a new cookbook featuring all of its complete family of healthy cooking and baking ingredients including Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Extract and, of course, Xagave Agave Nectar. The new cookbook, Delicious Meets Nutritious, is completely digital and interactive and features a plethora of healthy recipes from Black Bean & Corn Salsa to Coconut Curry Shrimp to Whole Wheat Pineapple Carrot Cake.



To promote the release of Delicious Meets Nutritious, BetterBody Foods is hosting a four-week contest on its Facebook page with dozens of weekly cookbook prize packages leading up to a grand prize giveaway of a Google Nexus 7 tablet. Starting August 12, fans will be able to enter by guessing which BetterBody Foods recipe is featured on Facebook. A new recipe will be posted each week until September 6.



Fresh off the success of its previous Xagave cookbook, BetterBody Foods developed Delicious Meets Nutritious with CEO Stephen Richards and Chef Molly Lavin. BetterBody Foods is offering the new digital cookbook for free to anyone who completes a brief survey on its website. The survey can be found at www.betterbodyfoods.com/promo.



About BetterBody Foods

Founded in 2007, BetterBody Foods’ mission is to revolutionize cooking and baking with healthy alternatives to sugar and oil. Its Xagave Agave Nectar, Extra Virgin Coconut Oil and Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Extract are distributed in the US, UK and Korea. In the US, BetterBody Foods products can be found in Sam’s Club, Kroger, Winco, Associated Foods, U.S. Military PX system, Value Merchandising Corporation, Albertsons and other independent grocery chains and kitchen specialty stores. BetterBody Foods is headquartered in Lindon, Utah. To learn more about BetterBody Foods, visit http://www.betterbodyfoods.com



For further information, please contact:



Amy Soffe

BetterBody Foods

1762 West 20 South, Unit #5

Lindon, UT 84042 United States

T: 1-866-404-6582