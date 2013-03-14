Betterbody Foods Launches New Website, Online Store

Lindon, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- BetterBody Foods, a brand of premium healthy baking alternatives, has launched four new websites to feature each of its products – Xagave Agave Nectar, Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, Organic Pure Canola Oil, and Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Extract – together under the brand’s own website, http://www.betterbodyfoods.com.



The new mega-site features an online store where health-conscious shoppers can purchase BetterBody Foods’ premium organic products in individual packets and bottles, mix-and-match bundles, and gallon bottles. Bestselling cookbook, Delicious Meets Nutritious™: Cooking & Baking with Agave, is also available for purchase in hardcopy or digital download.



The company has also introduced a blog and recipe section to offer its community more information on healthier baking and cooking options.



The new site is now more user-friendly with mobile device and tablet capability.



About BetterBody Foods

Established in 2007, BetterBody Foods’ mission is to revolutionize the way we bake by bringing healthy and tasty alternatives to sugar and oil to everyday living. The company’s organic products – Xagave, extra virgin coconut oil, canola oil and pure vanilla extract – are distributed in the US, the UK and Korea. In the US, BetterBody Foods’ health products can be found in Sam’s Club, Kroger, U.S. Military PX system, Winco, Associated Foods, Value Merchandising Corporation, Albertsons and other independent grocery chains and kitchen specialty stores. BetterBody Foods is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.



To learn more about BetterBody Foods, visit http://www.betterbodyfoods.com



For further information, please contact:



Amy Soffe

BetterBody Foods

1762 West 20 South, Unit #5

Lindon, UT 84042 United States

T: 1-866-404-6582