Betterbody Foods Offers Free Cookbook with Survey

Lindon, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- BetterBody Foods, the makers of Xagave Agave Nectar, Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, Organic Cold Pressed Canola Oil, and Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Extract, is offering a free digital download of its bestselling cookbook, Delicious Meets Nutritious™: Cooking & Baking with Agave. The cookbook will be available to customers who complete a brief survey at http://www.xagave.com/promo.html.



The company has introduced a customer survey to better understand the needs and wants of health-conscious consumers. By doing so, BetterBody Foods will be able to develop more premium healthy ingredient alternatives. Upon completing the short survey, participants will receive a free digital download of BetterBody Foods’ Xagave cookbook, Delicious Meets Nutritious™: Cooking & Baking with Agave. The survey continues BetterBody Foods’ efforts to better reach its customers; recently, the company has utilized its social media channels to communicate with customers in real-time.



About BetterBody Foods

BetterBody Foods aims to make everyday living healthier by offering sugar and oil alternatives to baking and cooking. The company distributes in the US, UK and Korea. In the US, BetterBody Foods can be found in Sam’s Club, Kroger, Winco, Associated Foods, Value Merchandising Corporation, Albertsons and other independent grocery chains and kitchen specialty stores. Established in 2007, BetterBody Foods is headquartered in Lindon, Utah. To learn more about BetterBody Foods, visit http://www.betterbodyfoods.com



