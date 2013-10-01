BetterDealz.com Provides Free Shipping Services on a Wide Selection of Wholesale Fashion Jewelry and Other Products

Guangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- BetterDealz.com is providing free shipping services on a wide selection of wholesale fashion jewelry and other products. People, especially women who are looking for new styles and stones to include with their jewelry set collection, should avail of the service of the store for the products that they want to purchase.



Due to the demand of many women with jewelry and other fashion items online, the wholesale jewelry store is providing their shipping services for free. Many people who are shopping online are those who want to choose for the products that they want with ease and this purpose can become much better with offering the shipping of the products to be free.



Aside from providing the convenience of choosing from the wide range of wholesale jewelry, BetterDealz.com also wants to provide convenience with how their clients can get the products that they have chosen. With the help of the free shipping services that the company provides, there is no doubt that people can get the ease of enjoying products such as jewelry sets , loose beads , clothes, health and beauty products and many more, without thinking about additional fees for shipping. Unlike other online stores, BetterDealz.com is focused not only on providing a wide range of high quality products made from the best materials but also at low prices. The store wants to extend their services on providing convenience for all of their clients, making them offer the shipping process for all of their clients anywhere in the world for free.



Through the help of the site, people shopping for wholesale jewelry, clothes and other products can receive their products in a maximum of 2 business days. With this kind of free service, clients who are fond of shopping online are not only able to get the products safely, quickly and at its best condition at the convenience of their home but also with saving money from every purchase.



BetterDealz.com is an online store providing the best quality, styles and prices for wholesale jewelry, loose beads, clothes, beauty and health products. In addition to these products, the store is also offering their shipping services for free to give all of their clients the convenience of receiving their products without any damage. Unlike other online stores, the store is sure to provide clients with all of the best products and satisfying services that clients are expecting and never disappoint a single client for choosing the store for their fashion needs. Satisfaction is always guaranteed since the store is confident on providing quality products and safe shipping process of the products, which means that clients are able to receive items at its best using condition.



To get more choices and information with the products that the site is offering, visit them at http://www.betterdealz.com/ . For people who want to contact a representative from the site, feel free to fill out their contact form and receive a response within 24 to 48 hours.



Company: BetterDealz.com

Contact: Cathy Smith

Address: Room 703, Grand Transport building, No. 94, Li Wan Road, Li Wan district, Guangzhou city, Guangzhou, China

Tel. No.: (86)020-36355889

Fax No.: (86)020-36355889

Email: info@betterdealz.com

Website: http://www.betterdealz.com/