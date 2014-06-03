Betterprint Now Offers Premium Quality Business Cards in Diverse Classic and Contemporary Designs

St Helens, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Betterprint, a prominent subsidiary of Poplar Services Printers Ltd, is now offering a wide range of premium quality business cards in diverse classic and contemporary designs. Customers can select from countless creative designs to get an individual and striking professional identity for themselves and for their businesses.



As one of the leading providers of Online Business Cards in the UK, Betterprint recognizes the importance of the right type of business cards to get noticed in the marketplace and offers quality in terms of style, content and the basic material. Apart from maintaining excellence in the quality of their products, the company is also committed to the environment. Elaborating the same, a representative mentions, “Betterprint manufactures to very high standards with every job following strict guidelines from a Quality and Environmental stance. We operate under internationally recognized standards - ISO 9001 for Quality and ISO 14001 for the Environment. These standards form part of our day-to-day operating procedures and are externally audited on an annual basis. We were one of the first UK print organizations to adopt ISO 9001 in 1994 (then known as BS5750) and so have many years’ experience delivering our quality goals.”



The website of the company has a very user-friendly navigation that allows easy and personalized search where customers can browse as per their specific choices in terms of price, style and profession. In addition to the available deluxe and standard designs, users can also custom upload their designs to get the best quality business cards with desired features.



About Betterprint

Betterprint has quickly established itself to be a leading provider for internet based stationery products with thousands of contemporary designs to choose from. Founder and Managing Director, David Bennett along with Commercial Director, Martin Winders are the driving force behind Betterprint and are the people responsible for bringing this web offering to the market place. They have a wealth of knowledge and experience in the print game coupled with a company ethos to deliver exactly what it says on the tin with a no nonsense approach to Customer Service ensuring they deliver upon their commitments time after time.



For more information, please visit- http://www.betterprint.co.uk



Contact Details-

Poplar House, Jackson Street

St Helens

Merseyside UK

WA9 3AP

Tel: 0844 704 1756