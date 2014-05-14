Bettersweet: Raw & Powerful New Book Fuses Author's Story of Adversity with Powerful Reminder of God's Ability to Heal the Most Wounded of Souls

Manassas, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Until she was an adult, Angela O. Bryce made choices based on other people’s expectations vs. her own. From growing up with low self-esteem to marrying at a young age and into a controlling a relationship -– life felt like it was just passing by. However, after harnessing God’s power and rebuilding her soul from the inside out, Bryce has transformed herself into a beautiful and confident woman; a beacon of change. That story, as well as inspiration for how to follow in Bryce’s footsteps, and establish your own path to victory, and love of self is exposed in a compelling new book.



‘Bettersweet: Rebuilding From the Inside Out’ has become a catalyst of change for women around the world who felt like life was in control of them. While the author’s personal story means something different to each reader, nobody can deny that it’s a life-changing example of what can be achieved when one embraces their faith.



Synopsis:



Imagine waking up after 20 years of going through the motions of life, making decision after decision based on what others believe, think, or feel you should be doing, and then all of a sudden realize that you never really lived life, but have merely just gone through life with your eyes wired shut? Is it possible to reverse time and pick up at a point in your life when everything was picture perfect?



Can you go back to a time and place where you did not have a care in the world, except maybe wondering if you would be allowed to play outside a little longer with your friends, or whether or not your parents would allow you to have ice cream after dinner? Not so! Life moves on and time does not stop or revert back for anyone. BetterSweet is my story and testament of how God can take a broken, wounded soul, and transform it into a beautiful, loving, strong, gifted and uplifted being. This book serves as a guide to help you wherever you may be in the stage of rebuilding, and encourage and inspire you to move forward and move on.



“I want all women to realize that they can make it through life’s problems and come out the other side victorious,” says Bryce, who founded Lady in Balance, LLC. “Self-doubt, low self-esteem and relationship problems are enough to tear someone’s soul apart to state that appears beyond repair. However, God’s love and word can fix it.”



Continuing, “This book is for people that are at a turning point in their life; trying to rebuild things and unsure of the direction they should take. It’s also for the millions of women who have been living according to others’ expectations. Now is the time to change.”



Since its release, the book has garnered rave reviews.



For example, Marjorie Dunphy comments, “It spoke to your heart. When someone shares their transformation process it speaks volumes and gives insight into an accurate life style only possible with partnering with God. His Holy Spirit is always there for us to guide us we just have to listen obey and spend time with Him.”



Christina M. adds, "As a woman I've struggled with insecurities, low self-esteem and depression. Better Sweet helped me take a good honest look at myself without judgement to understand my issues and begin to heal. This book was written with a heartfelt honesty and vulnerability I admire. There are useful techniques that anyone can incorporate daily to improve the quality and happiness in their lives."



‘Bettersweet: Rebuilding From the Inside Out’, published by Kingdom Journey Press, is available now: http://amzn.to/1guuXT4.



For more information, visit the official website: http://bettersweetbook.com.



About Angela Bryce

Angela Bryce, Founder of Lady In Balance, LLC is an Entrepreneur, Businesswoman, Author, & Speaker. Angela is a Creator of things inspirational, fantastically entertaining, as well as, an advocate for the today’s Mind, Body, and Spirit focused Woman balancing it “all”. One of Angela’s favorite quotes is “If you can believe it, you can achieve it, one step at a time”.