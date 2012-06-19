Betting Space Release Three New Reviews

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- Australians like to put a flutter on their favourite sports, and betting is a means by which to get behind a team and reap the rewards of their successes when things go well. But how do Aussies know they’re getting the best odds on their dollars?



Betting Space is a website dedicated to making sure they can find out where the best deals are, by reviewing online betting outlets and giving honest, impartial advice on which ones to use. Recently, they reviewed three more of the top Aussie betting outlets to give betters the best advice.



Luxbet, Sportingbet and Centrebet were the latest reviews to be published on the popular site, each following a standardised format, split into five main sections and featuring the latest social integration for those who wish to share the reviews across their social networks.



The reviews begin with a graphic introduction including the website logo, a bullet-point summary of the advantages and key features of the site, and information on exclusive offers for betting space users. The review then goes on to give a short summary, a dissection of the free bets and promotions offered, and addresses the unique selling points of the site compared to its competitors. In the side bar, a score out of five stars is given, a mean result from scores out of one hundred for promotions, the website, odds, and customer service.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “We use a standardized format because it’s easier to compare companies directly, and our section on the unique selling points of each site gives us the chance to address particular stand-out features, so we’re offering the best comparisons available with the best richness of detail. The three new reviews really add depth to the site and give a fuller portrait of the betting scene in Australia.”



About Betting Space

Betting Space is a guide to Online Betting with Bookmaker Reviews, Free Bet offers, Promotions and Betting News. Their team has over 10 years combined experience in the online betting industry. They provide a comprehensive guide to both international and Australian sport and gaming bookmakers which are the most trusted in the industry. All their reviews are 100% impartial so consumers can bet with confidence. They also offer exclusive Free Bet offers for all bookmakers that are higher than consumers will find anywhere else, allowing betting dollars to go further. Whether consumers are new to the betting game or simply after a fantastic bookie sign up bonus Betting Space is the official guide to online betting in Australia. For more information please visit: http://www.bettingspace.com.au/