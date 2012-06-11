BettingSpace.com.au Innovates Impartial Online Betting Guide

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- Sport and gambling go together like bikinis and beaches: watch one, enjoy the other. Having a flutter on a sporting event is a way in which individuals can ‘put their money where their mouth is’ when supporting their team, and if that support helps their team win, so do they- hard cash.



But with a positive plethora of bookies and betting shops, it’s important to know where individuals can get the best odds and see the most bang for their bucks. Online gambling outlets often provide better deals and odds, and are far easier to use with individuals able to place bets from home. With that in mind, Betting Space has been launched to provide Australians with a price-comparison site for online gambling outlets.



Betting Space offers impartial reviews on online betting outlets to help individuals make the best choices. On the homepage, Editor’s Picks are given pride of place, where featured reviews of sites can be seen in the form of a star-rating, a tag-line summary and a logo representing the outlet in question. Clicking on these logos leads to the full review, and in some cases exclusive special offers made by these betting outlets for users of Betting Space, including hundreds of dollars of free bets.



The site also has a host of other menu features, including reviews of bookmakers, information on major sporting events and horse races, including exclusive offers based on those events by the top rated betting outlets such as Sportsbet and Luxbet.



A spokesman for the site explained, “Aussies like a good bet, and they like a better bet even better. For those who want to make the best bets, their best bet is to use Betting Space to find the best betting outlet online!”



About Betting Space

Betting Space is a guide to Online Betting with Bookmaker Reviews, Free Bet offers, Promotions and Betting News. Their team has over 10 years combined experience in the online betting industry. They provide a comprehensive guide to both international and Australian sport and gaming bookmakers which are the most trusted in the industry. All their reviews are 100% impartial so consumers can bet with confidence. They also offer exclusive Free Bet offers for all bookmakers that are higher than consumers will find anywhere else, allowing betting dollars to go further. Whether consumers are new to the betting game or simply after a fantastic bookie sign up bonus Betting Space is the official guide to online betting in Australia.



For more information please visit: http://www.bettingspace.com.au/