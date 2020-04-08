San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- TMR Research has come up with a new research report that provides detailed information about the global beverage containers market. The research report offers great insight about the key market segments, major driving and restraining factors, upcoming trends, competitive landscape, and the overall condition of its geographical outlook.



According to TMR Research, there are five key regional segments of the global beverage containers market. These regional segments are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Of these, currently the global market is being led the regional segment of Asia Pacific. The region is expected to continue to lead the global market in the coming years of the forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2029. An increasing demand for glass bottles from the alcoholic beverage industry, particularly the beer industry is expected to be the key driving factor for the development of the Asia Pacific market for beverage containers market. In addition to this, increasing availability of broad range of alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic beverages in the region is also expected to drive the growth of the regional market. In addition to this, flourishing food and beverages sector in the region is also expected to create ample growth opportunities for the development of the regional market. India and China in particular are expected to be the key contributors for the development of the Asia Pacific regional segment of beverage containers market.



In recent years, there has been a growing awareness among consumers about the advantages of using beverage containers such as metal, glass, and plastic. These beverage containers are specifically designed to hold fixed portion of beverage such as herbal teas, soft drinks, aerated drinks, alcoholic beverages, fruit juices, and energy drinks. The growing consumer interest in resalable, environment friendly, portable, shatter-proof, and lightweight packaging solutions are expected to create ample growth opportunities for the overall development of the global beverage container market. Manufacturers are coming up with innovative solutions and packaging materials in order to attract more consumers.



Increasing Consumer Awareness about Benefits of Beverage Containers to Drive Market Growth



The growing awareness among consumers about the properties of beverage containers such as tamper resistance and covering from external environment to safeguard beverages is playing an important role in its overall development. In recent years, there has been a growing demand for healthy, non-aerated drinks. Moreover, increasing number of consumers are now giving their preference to single serving containers. These factors too are expected to drive the development of the global market in the coming years of the forecast period. In addition to this, lucrative demographic trends are also responsible for further pushing the growth of the global beverage containers market in the near future.



Availability of Viable Alternative May Hamper Market Development



However, there are some factors that might impede the growth of the global beverage container market in the coming years of the forecast period. Emergence of paperboard cartons and flexible packaging solutions are expected provide viable alternatives to these beverage containers. This is expected to have an adverse impact on the overall development of the global market. In addition to this, growing concerns about the usage of PET in these beverage containers are also expected to impede the development of the market in the near future. However, the companies in the market are expected to initiate aggressive marketing campaigns and promotional strategies in order to sell their new products. This might provide considerable boost to the development of the market in the near future.



Some of the key companies operating in the global beverage containers market are Ball Corporation, Evergreen Packaging, Dean Foods Company, Hindalco Industries Limited, Rexam, Amcor Limited, and Crown Holdings among others.



