Beverage Industry Profiles Magline Carts and Hand Trucks Meeting Ergonomic Concerns

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Beverage Industry on-line magazine profiled Magline, manufacturers of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions. The article referenced the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). According to OSHA, musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs), or ergonomic injuries, are one of the most common injuries route delivery drivers encounter and accounted for 33 percent of all workplace injuries and illnesses requiring days away from work for all occupations in 2011. Food and Beverage Industry magazine suggested to prevent such injuries, create a safer working environment, and save companies money from workers’ compensation claims, the carts and hand trucks industry, including Magline, has worked to develop more ergonomic methods of beverage delivery.



Magline developed both its Bulk Delivery Truck and CooLift Delivery System for ergonomic delivery. Both delivery vehicles are designed to be loaded with product in an environmentally controlled warehouse rather than at the delivery site, and then these vehicles are loaded onto and unloaded from a truck by use of a liftgate or specialized jack. Joe Howeth, sales system manager for Magline, explained, “One of the key ideas to this is that they reduce the amount of bending and twisting that the driver has to do. With this method, the delivery driver does not have to bend to move the product and instead only maneuvers the cart or delivery system.”



Beverage Industry is the best read and most widely distributed magazine covering the entire $400 billion North American beverage marketplace. Beverage Industry reports on a wide range of marketing and manufacturing subjects with emphasis on new products, research and development, packaging, production, distribution, and marketing innovations.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency. Magline was named a finalist in the MHI Innovation Award. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209