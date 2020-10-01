Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- The Beverage Packaging market report recognizes the importance of investing in policies and processes to use trade as a tool for inclusive growth. Underlying this approach is a strategy to strengthen its export sectors and broaden the scope of the goods and services produced given the report's traditionally strong dependence on a narrow set of revenue-generating investment in the Beverage Packaging Market. This report is a roadmap for Beverage Packaging market exporters and policymakers to identify higher value-added products and markets with growth potential, as well as giving guidance to realize the opportunities and overcoming production challenges



The Beverage Packaging Market to reach over US$ 190 Bn by 2026 and growing at a CAGR of around 5.2% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026



Top Key Market Competitors Covered in the report:



Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland), Stora Enso Oyj (Finland), Owens-Illinois, Inc. (U.S.), Crown Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Rexam PLC (U.K.), Ball Corporation (U.S.), Mondi PLC (U.K.), Amcor Limited (Australia), Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (New Zealand), Alcoa Inc. (U.S.)



Beverage packaging is a substantial part of the ever-growing beverage industry. The packaging of beverages is a complex process and the diversification of beverages such as alcoholic or non-alcoholic, require different materials and containers. Proper design and adoption of a beverage package extends the shelf life of the beverage, is convenient for the users, and saves the material costs regarding wastage.



Industry News:



In February 2020, Ball Corporation is expected to expand United States Metal Can production by 2021. Its specialty beverage can plant would commence operations in Arizona and the northeastern US, in line with the company's previous commitment to add at least 8 billion units of capacity by the end of 2021.



Segment by Types:



Glass

Plastic

Metal

Paperboard



Segment by Application:



Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

Dairy



The findings show that the country has a wealth of untapped export potential, particularly within North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other), and that realizing this potential can build competitiveness for future growth.



The Beverage Packaging market also presents new analysis on opportunities for upgrading to transformed products, taking into account the existing export structure and available inputs. It analysis the current trade challenges that the market faces and provides guidance on targeted avenues for enhancing export growth, diversification, and product upgrading by moving towards higher value-added products within a value chain.



Highlights of the report:



-Beverage Packaging Market reveals the importance of investing in policies and processes to use trade as a tool for inclusive growth.



-Underlying this approach is a strategy to strengthen its significant information and broaden the scope of the services produced giving it strong dependence on a narrow set of revenue-generation.



-Developing a competitiveness strategy that focuses on diversifying its market and shifting to greater value addition in its products and services could place the market onto a more stable and sustainable development path with widespread benefits.



-Trade and Beverage Packaging market access data are key in guiding and re-orienting policies towards the opportunities that promise the greatest benefits



-It ensures the widespread access to finance for global Beverage Packaging market manufacturers, with improved connectivity to regional markets, and implementing an attractive and effective taxation system are overarching policies that will have a positive impact on the general business environment.



This research presents an example of how relevant data – complemented by information from local stakeholders – can inform the trade-related decision-making of policymakers and the private sector; by transforming raw data to trade and Beverage Packaging market intelligence. It gives a balance between policies that promote the current market effect and an innovative approach that invests in new tradable products with higher value-added and impact.



The Beverage Packaging market report provides design and implements an informed trade and development strategy. Enhancing trade competitiveness is not always straightforward. Accordingly, this report provides a customized analysis for product upgrading focused on export diversification.



