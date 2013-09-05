Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Beverage Packaging Market By Beverage Types (Non-Alcoholic, Alcoholic & Dairy), Packaging Types (Bottle, Can, Pouch, Carton, Draught, Bulk & Others), Material (Glass, Plastic, PET, HDPE, Metal, Paper-Board & Others) - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018 ", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- The beverage industry is one of the most important constituents of consumer packaged goods. As economic stability is restoring, the beverage industry is gaining its lost volume. The beverage packaging market is considered to be one of the most dynamic packaging markets with shifts in types of packaging and materials used varyingly across regions. This report estimates the market size of the global beverage and its packaging market in terms of revenue and volume of beverages packaged. Non-alcoholic beverage packaging dominates the market share in terms of value as well as in volume. In terms of geography, the report is segmented by Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (ROW). The beverage packaging market is broadly divided on the basis of package type, such as bottle, can, pouch, cartons, and others. With a huge market potential and growing consumer preference, the market is likely to witness considerable growth in the coming years.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Beverage packaging is an important aspect of the beverage industry. Beverage packaging plays a vital role in protecting and extending a beverage's shelf life. Beverage packaging can be done using different raw materials and different pack types. Depending on the characteristics of the beverage intended to be packaged and value to be offered by packaging, the selection is done. Right packaging types is essential to preserve beverage taste and prevent untoward chemical reactions endangering the consumer's health. Hence, an efficient and suitable packaging is imperative for every beverage.
Major stakeholders of a beverage packaging market are the raw material suppliers, beverage producers, and packaging product producers. The key companies with substantial market share in beverage packaging industry are Ball corporation (U.S.), Crown Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Rexam Plc. (U.K.) and Tetra Laval (Switzerland). The key players of the industry held nearly one-fourth of the total beverage packaging market that depicts the participation of large number of players in this market. This fragmented industry structure is primarily due to the availability of number of pack types and raw materials used for packaging beverage.
Beverage Packaging Market Revenue, By Material:
2011-2018 ($Billion)
Beverage Packaging Market
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
The figure above shows the growth trend from 2013 to 2018. Plastic has the highest growth rate and its market is entirely pushed by PET, market share of plastic is increasing for the period under consideration.Paper & board registers the highest growth, reaching $16.9 billion by 2018. Such shifts in preference for PET and HDPE over glass and metal, arises mainly from structural and cost advantages that plastics provide. Not only the cost of production, but also the cost of recycling plastics is cheaper as compared to other materials.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Innovation in Beverage Packaging 2012
- Alcoholic Drinks Packaging in Mexico
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: New Consumer Technology Solutions, Impact, Opportunities and Budgets
- The Future of Russia Alcoholic Drinks Packaging to 2017
- The Future of China Alcoholic Drinks Packaging to 2017
- Global Packaging Survey 2013 - Changes in Demand for Packaging Types, Trends and Preferences
- Innovations in Food Packaging, 2013 - A review of recent trends, drivers and issues in global food packaging
- Latest Trends and Key Issues in the UK Retail Packaging Market - The outlook for primary packaging and outers to 2017
- Packaging Industry in Spain
- Packaging Industry in Sweden