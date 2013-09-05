Beverage Packaging Market by Beverage Types (Non-Alcoholic, Alcoholic & Dairy), Packaging Types (Bottle, Can, Pouch, Carton, Draught, Bulk & Others), Material (Glass, Plastic, PET, HDPE, Metal, Paper-Board & Others) - Global Trends &

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Beverage Packaging Market By Beverage Types (Non-Alcoholic, Alcoholic & Dairy), Packaging Types (Bottle, Can, Pouch, Carton, Draught, Bulk & Others), Material (Glass, Plastic, PET, HDPE, Metal, Paper-Board & Others) - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018 ", is now available at Fast Market Research