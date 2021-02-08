New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global beverage packaging market was valued at USD 125.3 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 195.68 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Beverage manufacturers are focusing on offering a superior product with the packing that is eco-friendly, easy-to-handle, and keeps the product new for a long time. Packaging innovations is becoming a norm for beverage companies with smaller package sizes, situational package types, and multi-packs. Different types of products reliant upon the drinks packed using various materials. New trends in drinks packaging are concentrating on the structure modification of materials and the development of new active and intelligent systems, which can interact with the product or its environment, refining the conservation of drinks, such as wine, juice or beer, customer acceptability, and food security.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Beverage Packaging Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Further key findings from the report suggest



The plastic beverage packaging market has a major share of 44% in 2019 and expected to come down during the forecasted period due to various regulations implemented by different countries. A new report from the UN Environment and WRI found that at least 127 countries (of 192 reviewed) have implemented some form of legislation to regulate plastic bottles as of July 2018.



EU strategy on plastics aimed at safeguarding all plastic packaging is reusable or recyclable by 2030; the single-use ban does not cover universal plastic bags or bottles. The bloc, however, says it will focus on plastic bottles separately, and aims to be collecting and recycling 90% of them within the next decade.



As of 2018, Cartons anticipated witnessing the most promising growth during the forecast period. Cartons primarily made up of paperboard along with a thin layer of aluminum and plastic, which helps in preserving drinks for a significant period. Cartons are observing a surge in demand for packing of milk, juices, and other non-alcoholic drinks, as they conserve the product without the need of adding many preservatives.



In response to various problems encountered in packing, a trend towards the development of active technologies for food preservation has promoted. Active packing defined as a packaged system designed to deliberately incorporate components that would release or absorb substances into or from the packaged food or the environment surrounding the food and intended to encompass the shelf-life or to maintain or improve the condition of the packaged food



Competitive Terrain:



The global Beverage Packaging market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Beverage Packaging market are listed below:



Crown Holdings, Inc., Ball Corporation, Tetra Laval International S.A., Bemis Company, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Saint-Gobain S.A., Mondi PLC., Amcor Ltd., Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Stora Enso.



Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Glass



Plastic



Metal



Paper



Others



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Cans



Bottles



Pouches



Jars



Cartons



Others



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Alcoholic



Non-Alcoholic



Radical Features of the Beverage Packaging Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Beverage Packaging market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Beverage Packaging industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Beverage Packaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Beverage Packaging Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Beverage Packaging Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Beverage Packaging Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Beverage Packaging Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



