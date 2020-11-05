New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Beverage Processing Equipment market was valued at USD 16.95 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 25.65 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3 percent. Beverages processing equipment is the equipment used for the processing and production of beverages that are synthesized from various sources. There is a different type of beverages processing equipment for different types of beverages. These beverages include preparing a range of products such as dairy products, juices, aerated drinks, alcoholic beverages, and processed water.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are GEA, Tetra Laval, Alfa Laval, Krones Group, Bucher Industries, and Praj industries, among others.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, beverage type, and region:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Brewery

Filtration

Carbonation

Sugar Dissolvers

Blenders & Mixtures

Heat exchangers



Beverage Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Alcoholic

Non- Alcoholic

Carbonated

Non-Carbonated

Dairy



Regional Outlook of Beverage Processing Equipment Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Beverage Processing Equipment market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Asia Pacific region is projected to account for 38.5% of the global market. The rise in income level, along with the improved standard of living, is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of industry in this region.



The brewery equipment segment is estimated to reach USD 8.86 Billion by 2026. The rise in the demand for alcoholic beverages is expected to foster the growth of the market.



The demand for non-carbonated beverages such as juices, sports drinks, and energy drinks is increasing due to increasing health awareness globally. Non-carbonated beverage consists of low calories.



Apart from beer and soda, wine, hard seltzer and cocktails are increasingly being made available in canned form which is driving the demand for the alcoholic beverages upwards. The increasing demand for alcoholic beverages will drive the demand of the processing equipment in the alcoholic beverages segment…Continued



Key considerations of the Beverage Processing Equipment Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Beverage Processing Equipment industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



