Rising customer demand for healthy beverages is predicted to lead companies to launch new beverages which will, in turn, enable growth for the beverage processing equipment market says Fortune Business Insights in a report titled "Beverage Processing Equipment Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Equipment Type (Heat Exchangers, Brewery Equipment, Filtration Equipment, Blending & Mixing Equipment, Carbonation Equipment), By Beverage Type (Alcoholic Beverages, Carbonated Beverages, Non-Carbonated Beverages, Dairy-based Beverages), And Geography Forecast Till 2026." Growing consumer income across developed and developing nation is predicted to aid growth of the beverage processing equipment market.



Some of the major companies that are present in the global beverage processing equipment market are



- Alfa Laval Corporate AB,

- Bevcorp LLC,

- Tetra Pak, Inc.,

- Krones AG,

- SPX FLOW Inc.,

- Mueller Co.,

- Carmel Software Corporation,

- John Bean Technologies Corporation,

- Bucher Industries AG, and Pentair Plc.



New Products and R&D Initiatives Will Strengthen the market



The global beverage processing equipment market is predicted to expand exponentially during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for beverages in the food & beverage industry. Rising demand for healthy beverage products and increasing user income across developed as well as developing nations is expected to escalate the demand for various range in new beverages such as soft drinks, alcoholic beverages and others. This factor is predicted to drive the global beverage processing equipment market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, key players in the global beverage processing market are aiming to launch new products along with investing in R&D activities to remain prominent in the global market. For Instance, In June 2018, JBT Corporation announced the launch of READYGo FVP, a new system for cold extracted vegetable and fruit juices. The product aims to offer juice extraction up to 5 tons per hour of raw product. This factor is likely to boost the global beverage processing equipment market.



Change in Consumer Preference Will Fuel Demand



Beverage processing equipment is used for production and processing of beverage products that have been synthesized from various sources for the preparation of aerated drinks such as, dairy, fruit juices and others. On the basis of beverage type, the global beverage processing equipment market has been segmented into alcoholic beverages, carbonated beverages, non-carbonated beverages, and dairy-based beverages. The alcoholic beverage segment is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming years, owing to increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages across developing nations.



In addition, increasing governmental regulations for keeping and maintaining hygiene by beverage manufacturer is also likely to propel the growth of the global beverage processing equipment market. However, rising consumer concern over food & beverage is predicted to hamper the growth of the global beverage processing equipment market.



Major Segments includes:



By Equipment Type



Heat Exchangers

Brewery Equipment

Filtration Equipment

Blending & Mixing Equipment

Carbonation Equipment

Other Equipments

By Beverage Type



Alcoholic Beverages

Carbonated Beverages

Non-Carbonated Beverages

Dairy-based Beverages

By Geography



Asia Pacific to contribute exponentially to the global market



Geographically, the global beverage processing equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America, Middle East& Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global beverage processing equipment market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for alcoholic beverages, dairy-based beverages, carbonated beverages, and fruit juices across countries in the region. Enhancement in the living standard of people in the developing economies of Asia Pacific, along with the rising income of users is predicted to fuel demand and aid in the growth of beverage processing equipment market during the forecast period.



