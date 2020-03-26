Beverages Cans Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2025 - Top Companies Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, CAN-PACK

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- A beverage can is a metal container designed to hold a fixed portion of liquid such as carbonated soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, fruit juices, teas, herbal teas, energy drinks, etc. Beverage cans are made of aluminium (75% of worldwide production) or tin-plated steel (25% worldwide production). Worldwide production for all beverage cans is approximately 370 billion cans per year worldwide.



The rising demand for metal cans is estimated be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the global beverage cans market during the forecast period. Here is an increasing utilization of metal cans for beverages such as beer, soft drinks, ready-to-drink (RTD) tea and coffee, and juices. Increasing demand for energy drinks and canned cold coffee and iced tea in Europe and Latin America is expected to drive growth over the forecast period. Paperboard is made from two or more materials and it can be manufactured in various shapes and sizes. Along with various linear materials to achieve barrier requirements, the body of the can is made from paper. Growing concerns among consumers regarding the environmental impact of metals and plastic cans has made paperboard cans more popular. Paperboard cans are made from wood pulp, which is a renewable source and the cost of manufacturing is also less. Thus, the popularity of paperboard cans will impede the growth of the global beverage cans market during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of canned beverages in major sports tournaments such as Major League Baseball, Barclays Premier League and La Liga owing to increased convenience in handling the beverage is expected to propel the demand for beverage cans over the forecast period.



The global Beverage Cans market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Ardagh Group

- Ball Corporation

- CAN-PACK

- CPMC HOLDINGS

- Crown

- Orora



Segment by Type:

- Aluminum

- Steel



Segment by Application:

- Carbonated Soft Drinks

- Alcoholic Beverages

- Fruit & Vegetable Juices

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



