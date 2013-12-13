Beverly Hills Apostille Earns Great Reviews for Fast and Easy Business Services

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Beverly Hills Apostille began in 2003 with very humble beginnings. Their goal was to provide the very best Notary Services in California. Since opening their doors, the business has grown and expanded to include Apostille & Authentication service, Embassy Legalization and Translation service. They now Provide Apostille and Legalization service Nationwide.



Beverly Hills Apostille now offers services in other areas including Court Document Retrieval; Live Scan Fingerprinting; Ink Car Fingerprinting; Passport photos; FedEx shipping & many other services.



“We are conveniently located in the heart of Beverly Hills,” said Barry Costanian, owner of Beverly Hills Apostille. “But, there are not many service providers in our area that will provide such a variety of services in one location at reasonable prices; we are one stop shop for all your Business document needs”



Beverly Hills Apostille has expanded their services to assist client with virtually any State & Apostille needs. In one convenient office, they provide:



- Notary Public

- California Apostille

- Federal Apostille

- FBI Background check and Apostille

- Mobile Notary and Apostille service

- Embassy Legalization

- Loan Signing services

- Live Scan Fingerprinting

- Translation

- Court document retrieval and certification

- Fax & Copy service

- Passport Photo service



Customer that come into their office or call for an in-house visit will deal directly with an expert experienced in all manners of Apostille services. There is no receptionist or third party waiting to receive customers. All clients work directly with a professional. On site notary services are available as well.



“We are a mobile company but also operate out of our Beverly Hills office. We can assist customers in either fashion. All of our customers receive the highest levels of quality work. Going the extra mile is standard for everything that we do in our office,” said Mr. Costanian.



As a hub for the West Coast and a metropolitan city, Los Angeles receives many foreign ambassadors arriving in the country to transact business. Many of these diplomats have documents that will need Authentication and Legalization. Beverly Hills Apostille does consular legalization for state and federal agencies, as well.



“There are very specific rules about notarization for embassy and consular documentation,” says Barry Costanian. “It is best to contact us if you have questions about what can and cannot be notarized. Our staff is familiar with this process and can answer your Apostille related questions immediately.”



Customer reviews and ratings for Beverly Hills Apostille have been positive and enthusiastic. For additional information about this company, visit their website at http://beverlyhillsapostille.com .



About Beverly Hills Apostille

Beverly Hills Apostille started in 2003 as a Notary Public Service in Beverly Hills and soon expanded to Include Loan Signing service, Apostille, Legalization, Translation, court document retrieval and finally in 2011 started providing Live Scan Fingerprinting service and Passport Photo service at their new location in Beverly Hills at 8685 Wilshire Blvd. #13 Beverly Hills CA 90211.



For Media Contact:

Barry Costanian

Phone: 310-499-5905

Email: Info@BeverlyHillsApostille.com

Website: http://www.BeverlyHillsApostille.com/



Social Media :

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Professional-Notary-Apostille-EmbassyLegalization-Service/100940646692377?ref=hl

Yelp: http://www.yelp.com/biz/beverly-hills-notaries-beverly-hills

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BaredCostanian

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/bcostanian

Google+: https://plus.google.com/b/115585899728249195049/115585899728249195049/posts

YouTube: http://youtu.be/3jaesoaaEhs .