Beverly Hills CA Based "Sustainability" Proponents "Mike Garcia" and "Naomi Howison" Announce Japanese American Educational Campaign to Expand Raw Xocai Products Into Sagamihara, Kure and Nagano Japan with "MXI Corp" Dude Adam Green

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- As a young boy, EnviroscapeLA Founder Mike Garcia developed a fascination with nature which guided him to graduate college in the field of Environmental Horticulture. After his formal education, Mike went on to found EnviroscapeLA, a sustainable landscape construction firm specializing in green solutions in the landscape and building Japanese Koi ponds. EnviroscapeLA's work has been featured in numerous magazines and television shows and has been the recipient of local, state, national and international awards. One of the benefits of a peaceful and serene landscape and Japanese Koi pond is the peace and tranquility these exude to the soul. Many with health challenges have found that can be labeled "Healing Gardens". It was this aspect which prompted Mike Garcia to pursue creating the environments and circumstances which can result in a healing environment. A healing environment helps us when we face the stresses of life and especially when our health is not optimal. The healing garden is part of a program to help us find our way to wholeness. The other part of the equation is a great diet loaded with foods rich in high-antioxidants. This is what led Mike to discover Xocai Healthy Chocolate. As the world's first healthy chocolate and the world's proven highest anti-oxidant food, Xocai is the leader in green and socially responsible practices, such as the exclusion of harmful GMO's and 100% ethically traded cacao purchased from small, family-owned and operated farms on Ivory Coast. With Xocai, Sustainability has successfully teamed up with great taste and Health.



It is the policy of Xoçai® to make sure that our contribution to the planet is positive in our interactions with other cultures and people as well as leaving as small of an environmental footprint as possible. Below are some actions we have taken to move towards this goal. Xoçai® products contain 100% ethically traded cacao purchased from small, family-owned and operated farms on Ivory Coast. We are proud to say that no human exploitation is involved in any stage of the cacao’s journey to market. Farmers provided with fair wages and humane working conditions. No pesticides are used in the harvesting of our cacao beans and harvesting is sustainable forest farmland growth. Our cacao is non-alkalized and cold-pressed for optimal Antioxidant retention. -No harmful ingredients or genetically modified organisms (GMO) or ingredients



Create awareness for our ethically-conscious customers -Products certified by Brunswick Labs Renewable or “green” resources Certified a major environmental oversight organization: -Sustainable Forest Initiative



Future Xoçai™ packaging will carry these environmental endorsement certifications from each applicable organization. (youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=PStv-mVw3mQ)



ABOUT US

EnviroscapeLA, a sustainable landscape construction firm specializing in green solutions in the landscape and building Japanese Koi ponds. EnviroscapeLA's work has been featured in numerous magazines and television shows and has been the recipient of local, state, national and international awards.



www.mg.myxocai.com

310-503-9100